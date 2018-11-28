In today’s SUV-hungry world, it’s safe to say the Lincoln Aviator comes at the right time. Ford’s premium brand is launching today at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show a brand new three-row midsize luxury SUV with a design that echoes a namesake prototype introduced earlier this year in New York. These official videos show the production-ready model with its sophisticated exterior design and a posh cabin ready to steer you away from buying a Volvo XC90 or a model from the German trio (Audi Q7, Mercedes GLE, BMW X5).

Here's all you need to know about the 2020 Aviator: 2020 Lincoln Aviator Lands In LA With Potent Plug-In Power

Created to bridge the gap between the Nautilus and the Navigator, the all-new Aviator is also shown here (below) in the Grand Touring specification for those ready to embrace electrification. Lincoln’s very first plug-in hybrid, the eco-friendly SUV retains the design of its conventionally powered siblings while combining the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with hybrid tech. It will offer a projected 450 horsepower and a generous 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque, which should prove to be more than enough for those shopping in the midsize luxury SUV segment.

In order to compete with several tech-laden models in the segment, Lincoln has crammed a lot of advanced systems into the 2020 Aviator. There’s a clever adaptive suspension, a 28-speaker Revel sound setup, a configurable 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and the possibility to turn your smartphone into a key.

The interior is derived from the bigger Navigator and generally looks like a nice place to be in, complete with fancy leather upholstery and various cabin themes taking inspiration from vintage luggage or even a ski lodge. Wood and aluminum accents cater various tastes to broaden the Aviator’s appeal and enable a wonderful mélange of classic and modern touches providing a breath of fresh air in the midsize luxury SUV segment.

We’ll have additional live shots of the 2020 Aviator straight from the Los Angeles Auto Show floor soon, so check back for an even more detailed look at Lincoln’s all-new SUV. Meanwhile, here are four additional videos worth watching:

Videos: Lincoln