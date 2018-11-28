For customers who need more room than what the Santa Fe could offer, Hyundai will very soon have a brand new offering. It’s called the Palisade and will be making its official debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show later today. More precisely, at 6:45 PM EST or 23:45 GMT time, and you can watch the debut event on this page.

The Ford Explorer, VW Atlas, and Dodge Durango rival is named after the Pacific Palisade islands in California and there’s no denying that Southern California will be a huge market for the model once it goes on sale. The vehicle shares its platform with its cousin from Kia, the Telluride, and it’s actually a brand new architecture.

In terms of design, spy photos and teasers have already revealed we will be dealing with the same quirky design language the new Santa Fe introduced a while ago. This means a busy front end with dominating Hyundai signature grille and square driving lamps. In fact, if you look at the side profile of the Palisade, it will remind you of the Santa Fe aside from the extended rear.

It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but we expect the three-row SUV to be offered with front-wheel drive as standard with a clever all-wheel-drive system optionally available. Reports suggest power will be provided by either a 3.3-liter V6 with 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) or a hybrid 3.5-liter V6 with a system output of 400 hp (298 kW). The latter should join the range later on.

Stay tuned and follow this page where we will livestream the official premiere of the all-new Palisade directly from the Los Angeles Auto Show. Hyundai says the model will go on sale in the summer of 2019 and pricing is yet to be announced.