If you’re like us, it means you weren’t expecting the 992-gen Porsche 911 to represent a significant departure in terms of design compared to the outgoing 991 / 991.2. The peeps from Stuttgart know not to mess around with the winning recipe and that’s why the new generation brings only subtle styling tweaks over the old one. By “subtle,” we mean almost unnoticeable to non-Porschofiles.

Not only is it more powerful and faster than its predecessor, but the new 911 also looks more imposing despite the oh-so-familiar design language. That’s because the rear end is wider than before up to the point even the Carrera models are as wide as the upper-spec models. In addition, the front end is 45 mm (1.7 inches) wider than before, so even though in these official images and videos you might be tempted to say it’s the old one, in real life it should be a different story. The beefier wheel arches housing 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloys also contribute to the vehicle’s meaner stance.

31 Photos

Bigger changes have occurred in the cabin, prompting Porsche to say the car has a “completely new interior” taking inspiration from the 911 models of the 1970s. The central screen now measures 10.9 inches and underneath it there are five buttons providing quick access to vital functions of the car. To make room for the bigger display, the central air vents have been moved low on the center console.

Here we have the hottest flavor revealed today on the dawn of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show – the Carrera 4S. It’s got 443 horsepower coming from a turbocharged flat-six 3.0-liter engine delivering an extra 23 hp over the previous model. Equipped with the optional Sport Chrono Package, the Carrera in the all-wheel-drive 4S specification needs only 3.4 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) and tops out at 190 mph (306 kph).

You’ll only see the PDK selector for the newly developed dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission in these videos and images, but don’t fret as Porsche has made the promise to keep the manual alive for the 992 series. For example, you’ll be able to get a do-it-yourself seven-speed ‘box for the non-S Carrera.

We’ve already told you how much it costs in United States in our reveal article, so it’s worth adding Porsche wants €120,125 for the Carrera S in Germany where the 4S begins at €127,979. The company is already accepting orders.

Videos: Porsche