2019 Prius is Most Capable Yet Thanks to Available New AWD-e System



• One of the Most Fuel-Efficient AWD-Equipped Vehicles in America, with 50 Combined MPG

• Refreshed Exterior Styling for All Prius Models

• New Grade Strategy Unveiled for 2019

• Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Standard Across All Grades

• Up to 65.5 cu. ft. of Cargo Space with Rear Seatbacks Folded Down



When it comes to the 2019 Prius, “Let’s Go Places” can be expanded to “let’s go more places, in more conditions” thanks to the available new AWD-e system. Designed to provide more confidence and control when weather and road conditions are less than ideal, the electric all-wheel drive system further expands where the Prius can take drivers.

The new Prius AWD-e system will certainly deliver added traction and confidence for drivers but, in true Prius fashion, the 2019 AWD-e will lay claim to being one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive-equipped passenger cars available in the U.S., thanks to manufacturer-projected mpg estimates of 52 mpg city / 48 mpg highway / 50 mpg combined. Toyota estimates that the AWD-e model could account for as much as 25 percent of annual U.S. Prius sales.



Toyota’s AWD-e system is ideal for Prius. The automatic on-demand system does not require a center differential or other torque-apportioning device, nor does it need a front-to-rear driveshaft. Instead, the “e” in AWD-e stands for electric. The Prius AWD-e uses an independent electric, magnet-less rear motor (a Toyota first) to power the rear wheels from 0 to 6 mph, then when needed, up to 43 mph. This system provides the power to the rear wheels to pull away from a stop, yet the on-demand system recognizes when all-wheel-drive performance is not needed to provide great fuel economy.



The addition of the available AWD-e system is only part of the wider revision to

the 2019 Prius, which debuts newly refined front and rear exterior styling, along

with additional interior updates. Let’s not forget the front-wheel-drive (FWD) Prius

will still offer the impressive fuel economy for which it is known, with

manufacturer-projected fuel economy estimates of 58 mpg city / 52 mph highway

/ 56 mpg combined on the L Eco grade, while the LE, XLE and Limited has

projected fuel ratings of 54 mpg city / 50 mph highway / 52 mpg combined.



The 2019 Prius also adopts the familiar model grade strategy used throughout the

Toyota family, dropping the numerals in favor of grade labels L Eco, LE, XLE and

Limited. Prius will also sport two new colors for 2019, Supersonic Red and Electric

Storm Blue. The AWD-e model will be offered in LE and XLE grades and will debut

a new two-tone 15-inch alloy wheel (with cover).



The AWD-e models use a newly developed compact Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-

MH) battery that is designed to provide excellent performance in cold-weather

conditions. The AWD-e battery fits under the rear seat area and does not impact

the luggage capacity. The FWD models will tout a Lithium Ion battery.



The Prius AWD-e models offer the same 65.5 cu. ft. of carrying space with the

standard 60:40 split rear seatbacks lowered as other Prius models. That’s more

than in some small SUVs and larger than most full-size sedans. Expanding

carrying options, the Prius AWD-e will offer available Genuine Toyota Accessory

cargo crossbars for roof rack attachments, such as for carrying bikes, kayaks,

snowboards, or a cargo carrier. The Prius AWD-e XLE features upgraded SofTextrimmed,

heated front seats with 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.



The SofTex-trimmed heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel features surface

temperature-regulating properties to help make it feel more comfortable in hot or

cold weather. The steering wheel also integrates switches for the Entune Audio

system, Multi-Information Display, and Bluetooth hands-free phone controls.

The Prius comes standard with driver’s door Smart Key System, Push Button Start

and remote illuminated entry. The XLE and Limited grades include Standard Smart

Key System on three doors. An Adaptive Front Lighting System is available on the

XLE grade and is standard on the Limited grade. And, Toyota Safety Connect,

standard on Limited models, includes Emergency Assistance, Stolen VehicleLocator, Roadside Assistance and Automatic Collision Notification and comes

with a complimentary three-year trial subscription.



Standard Toyota Safety Sense

All 2019 Prius models, including the Prius AWD-e versions, come standard with

Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P). Using millimeter-wave radar and a monocular

camera sensor to help detect a pedestrian, a vehicle, and lane markers and

headlights in the surrounding area, TSS-P provides a comprehensive bundle of

active safety features including: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

(PCS w/ PD), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA), Automatic

High Beams (AHB), and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC).

Because all Prius models, under certain circumstances, can operate in battery

mode alone, during which they make little to no noise, they incorporate a Vehicle

Proximity Notification System (VPNS) to help alert pedestrians and cyclists.



High Tech Galore

All Prius models share interior features including the familiar central screen

interface. The 4.2" color Dual Multi-Information Display with customizable screens

adds an AWD-e system indicator to the menu of displays, which also includes

Energy Monitor, Hybrid System Indicator and Eco Score, Eco Savings Record, Drive

Monitor, Eco Wallet, Eco Diary, Climate Control, driver support systems, audio

system content, and navigation system content. For the ultimate in high-tech

information, the available Color Head-Up Display (HUD) shows the speedometer,

navigation, and Hybrid System Indicator in the driver’s line of sight.



The standard Entune Audio system for AWD-e models includes the Entune

Multimedia Bundle: 6.1 in. touch-screen display, AM/FM CD player, 6 speakers,

auxiliary audio jack, one USB 2.0 port with iPod connectivity and two 2.1-amp USB

charge ports, advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth hands-free phone capability,

phone book access and music streaming, Siri Eyes Free, and an integrated backup

camera display. The Limited grade comes standard with the Entune Premium JBL

Audio with Integrated Navigation and App Suite, with a large 11.6” HD multimedia

display.



2019 Prius Mechanical Features



The Prius AWD-e shares the Hybrid Synergy Drive system with other Prius models.

The system combines the output of a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine and two

motor/generators through an electronically controlled planetary-type

continuously variable transmission (CVT). The Electronically Controlled Brake

System coordinates control between the regenerative braking and the vehicle’s

hydraulic brake force to provide optimal brake performance and feel.

The 2ZR-FXE 1.8-liter 4-cylinder gasoline engine is itself a paragon of high

efficiency. Thanks to ultra-low internal friction and efficient combustion, it

exceeds 40 percent thermal efficiency, which is among the highest in the world for

a gasoline engine.



The Prius gets a good share of its fuel efficiency by cheating the wind with an

ultra-low 0.24 coefficient of drag (Cd), which is among the lowest of current

production passenger cars. An automatic grille shutter reduces drag by closing

when airflow to the radiator is not needed. Even the air conditioning system,

which uses a quiet electric compressor, works intelligently to maximize energy

efficiency. The Smart-flow (S-FLOW) mode directs airflow only to seated

occupants to conserve energy and maximize comfort.



Standard Bi-LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps reduce energy

consumption compared to halogens, while giving better light and having a longer

service life. A backup camera comes standard on all grades, and a full-width glass

panel beneath the rear spoiler aids rearward visibility while also serving as a

distinctive design feature.



Toyota New Global Architecture

The fourth-generation Prius is built around the Toyota New Global Architecture

(TNGA). The platform introduced a new high-strength body structure, multi-link

rear suspension and a lower center of gravity. The result for the Prius is a highly

engaging driving experience combined with exemplary ride smoothness and a

quiet cabin.



Hot-stamped and high tensile steels, which allow for intricate forms that are both

lightweight and strong, are used extensively throughout the body. Aluminum

components, including the hood and rear doorframes and brake calipers, help

keep vehicle weight low. Innovative fastening methods, including laser screw

welding and advanced adhesives, contribute to structural strength.



Peace-of-Mind Warranty Protection

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all

components other than normal wear and maintenance items. A 60-month

warranty covers the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against corrosion with no

mileage limitation. The hybrid-related components, including the HV battery,

battery control module, hybrid control module and inverter with converter, are

covered for 96 months/100,000 miles.



The Prius also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering

normal factory-scheduled maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever

comes first. For Prius, the complimentary 24-hour roadside assistance is extended

to three years (over the standard two years on other models).