Usually when you see Formula 1 cars on television or the internet, they’re often found on race tracks or in the pit garages. Next, you might see them at auto shows or PR events. Have you ever wondered how these expensive and highly technological machines make their way around in and out of buildings? In this video, automotive vlogger Supercar Blondie seems to have just finished attending the TAG Heuer event in Holland. Since TAG Heuer is one of Red Bull Racing’s biggest title sponsors, it’s no surprise that the team brought out one of its cars to be displayed at the event. This one particular belonged to multiple-race winner Max Verstappen.

At what appears to be the end of the event, Supercar Blondie decided to stick around to offer the Red Bull Racing team a hand by helping move the car out of the chapel and into the transport vehicle outside. However, there was a slight problem. The car needed to navigate its way through the hotel to get to the two glass doors at the exit. Before anything happened, the Red Bull racer needed to be propped up on dollies. How cool would it have been to fire that baby up and drive it out though?

9 Photos

Next up, a few tables and chairs had to be moved to the side to make a clear path. Damaging the car would be a huge fail and we’re sure team-principal Christian Horner wouldn’t be too happy with that. So while the team was pushing the car around tight corners and hallways, Supercar Blondie decided to hop in the car for an impromptu ride along.

Once the team got to the exit, the challenge was getting the car down approximately 20 steps. Luckily, the team already had a plan of action. If you’ve ever owned a lowered car, then you how useful planks of wood can be in a tight situation. For safe measure, the nose and wing were removed to avoid possible damage. After that, it was smooth sailing from there and into the transport vehicle. It's not the easiest of tasks to move an F1 car around, but that’s why there’s a team to get the job done in one piece.

Source: Supercar Blondie via YouTube