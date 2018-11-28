Nissan's flagship four-door is getting a fresh new look. At the Los Angeles Auto Show, the company pulled the sheet off its new and improved Maxima sedan. Highlights include new 19-inch wheels, boomerang LED running light fixtures, and a larger V-motion grille that carries into the hood. But that's just scratching the surface.

The 2019 Maxima has improved all around. The new rear fascia adds integrated quad exhaust tip finishers, and just above the trunk, there's a new sport rear spoiler (on the SR trim). New wheel designs are on all five trim levels of the Maxima (S, SV, SL, SR, Platinum), but the 19-inch “Hyper Silver” units aforementioned are limited to the Platinum Reserve package exclusively. Nissan also added a fresh exterior finish, dubbed Sunset Drift, to the color palette.

Inside, a new seat insert pattern and charcoal headliner (on SR and Platinum Reserve Package) enhance the Maxima's already cockpit-like cabin. The Platinum Reserve Package also includes new materials like Rakuda Tan leather for the first time – the same treatment you'll find on the GT-R sports car – as well as Satin Bronze interior finishing treatments, and heated rear seats. The SR Premium Package, meanwhile, gains a dual panoramic sunroof.

Outside of styling, the new Maxima nets Nissan's optional Safety Shield 360 driver assist features for the first time. Things like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, and rear automatic braking are available on lower trims levels of the Maxima for a yet-to-be-disclosed price, but come standard on Platinum and SR Premium Package grades.

"As our flagship sedan, Maxima is an important contributor to the Nissan brand," says Dan Mohnke, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Nissan North America. "Maxima is our longest running nameplate, having thrilled owners for four decades with style, performance, and quality."

The new Maxima hits Nissan dealers in just a few weeks; buyers can get their hands on the updated flagship by mid-December. The 3.5-liter V6 producing 300 horsepower (223 kilowatts) still comes standard throughout the rnage. No word on pricing, but expect a slight increase from the current model, which starts at $33,420.

Source: Nissan