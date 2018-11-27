The Grand Tour returns to Amazon Prime on January 18, and a new teaser trailer provides a wonderful glimpse of what to expect from the new episodes. True to the show's name, it looks like Clarkson, Hammond, and May are traveling around the world to drive fascinating vehicles once again.

8 Photos

The new season appears to focus on adventure. For example, the teaser opens with Richard Hammond driving an old Chevrolet pickup on a narrow, rickety bridge that sits high over a river. The pickup is almost too wide to fit on the bridge, and Hammond is having a very stressful time navigating the vehicle across the chasm. The situation goes from bad to worse when the engine stalls halfway along the span.

The clip also provides a fresh glimpse of the guys filming around Detroit’s historic Packard Plant. The shooting site was near Motor1.com's office, and we were able to catch them driving a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, Hennessey Exorcist Camaro, and Ford Mustang RTR. A matte-black Porsche Cayenne made an impressive camera car for their stunts.

The teaser also shows a return to driving some old cars in the United Kingdom, like some of the best episodes from their time on Top Gear. A brief clip shows May playing the bagpipes, hinting that they might be in Scotland.

Another short bit indicates there's a trip into the desert into a trio of customized campers. On the opposite end of the climate perspective, a Lamborghini Urus and Porsche 911 Turbo on a snowy circuit in the shape of male genitalia.

A rumor indicates that this might be the last season of The Grand Tour citing the lack of a new contract for the hosts and crew. However, Clarkson pushed back against the claim

Source: The Grand Tour via YouTube