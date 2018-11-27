AC Schnitzer will also boost the output from both available engines, and the company will lower the suspension, too.
The BMW tuning masters at AC Schnitzer are previewing a new body range of body and performance mods for the 8 Series. The components make a public debut at the Essen Motor Show in December.
AC Schnitzer will offer power upgrades for both currently available powertrains in the 8 Series. The M850i' 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 will have a boost to 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, versus 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) from the factory. The 840d's diesel-fueled 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six will now make 374 hp (279 kW) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) instead of the stock rating of 315 hp (235 kW) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm).
The German tuner is also developing a new, two-piece exhaust with a better sound from stock. The pieces add pairs of 4.134-inch (105-mm) tailpipes to the back, and carbon trim gives a sporty aesthetic.
AC Schnitzer will tweak the 8 Series' ride, too. Revised springs will drop the ride height by at least 0.787 inches (20 mm) in front and 0.393 inches (10 mm) at the back. The firm will also offer a 21-inch version of its forged AC3 wheels, and 20- and 21-inch sizes of the AC1 pieces.
Owners of the 8 Series will also be able to dress up the coupe's exterior appearance with a variety of carbon fiber parts. The components include a prominent front splitter, canards, hood vents, and fender outlets. Side skirts extend the carbon parts around the coupe, and a stubby rear wing rises from the trunk. The sculpted diffuser surrounds the new exhaust.
AC Schnitzer doesn't reveal its 8 Series' interior yet, but the company promises to offer an array of aluminum trim to dress up the cabin.
Source: AC Schnitzer
Premiere: First design study of the 8 Series Coupé by AC Schnitzer at the Essen Motor Show 2018
The figure eight is a very positive number: it stands for strength, endurance, creativity and balance. Attributes with which the AC Schnitzer team can identify very well. Especially when it comes to refining the new BMW 8 series Coupé (G15).
The premiere of the first design study will be presented at the Essen Motor Show. It shows in which direction "the design journey" could go. In this case, we will use the fair as an indicator - it will reflect how customers like our interpretation of the 8 Series Coupé by AC Schnitzer.
Of course, we are already working on a tuning program that will cover all vehicle areas. Let's start with the performance upgrades: we are planning a performance upgrade for the 850i xDrive that will deliver 441 kW/600 HP instead of the standard 390 kW/530 HP. At the same time we increase the torque by 100 Nm to approx. 850 Nm. Also for the 840d xDrive a performance upgrade is planned, which will increase the standard output from 235 kW/320 HP/680 Nm to 279 kW/380 HP/780 Nm. Whether diesel or petrol, all performance upgrades are delivered with the AC Schnitzer obligatory warranty.
The AC Schnitzer silencer solutions which we are currently developing will ensure better and more direct engine response and sound optimisation. The visible finish is formed by the "Carbon Sport" tailpipes, each with 105 mm diameter. They are installed with two pieces each side in right/left combination (4 pieces) on the 8 series.
In the first step of our development into the perfectly tuned 8 series we are working on a suspension spring kit which lowers the vehicle's centre of gravity by approx. 20 - 25 mm at the front and 10 - 15 mm at the rear axle. In connection with wheel/tyre combinations in 20 and 21 inch sizes, for which we want to use the AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels and the AC1 Light Alloy Rims, the driving dynamics and cornering handling will be noticeably optimised. At the same time, of course, we will ensure a high residual spring travel and thus good driving comfort.
The aerodynamic components, developed for maximum downforce and aerodynamic balance, will be largely manufactured in super-light carbon in later production. In the current design study, some of these components are still made of fibre glass.
In future, the front of the BMW 8 series can be fitted with carbon front spoiler elements and a matching front splitter and carbon front side wings as well as carbon covers for the air breathers. Bonnet Vents - also made of carbon - ensure improved ventilation of the engine compartment.
At the rear the carbon "Racing" rear wing and the carbon rear diffuser with and without integrated brake light will provide improved downforce. The carbon side skirts create the connection between the front and rear of the car, making the 8 series look even lower and more crouched.
Some aluminium interior accessories will complete the AC Schnitzer range for the 8 series. These include the aluminium shifting paddles, a pedal set with matching foot rest and the key holder.
Power, endurance, creativity and balance: the 8 series by AC Schnitzer is well on its way to becoming the perfect 8 Series.
Overview for Press Release No. 17/2018
Design Concept: 8 series (G15) by AC Schnitzer
Basic car: Engine:
November / December 2018
All mentioned AC Schnitzer special parts for the BMW 8 series are currently under development
BMW 8 series Coupé (G15)
AC Schnitzer performance upgrades
Exhaust:
Suspension: Aerodynamics:
incl. up to 5 years warranty – more info: www.ac-schnitzer.de
for 850i with 390 kW/530 HP/750 Nm to 441 kW/600 HP/850 Nm for 840d with 235 kW/320 HP/680 Nm to 279 kW/380 HP/780 Nm
AC Schnitzer silencer with valve control incl. 2
"Carbon Sport" tailpipes each side in right/left combination, Ø 105 mm
AC Schnitzer silencer (export version) with valve control incl. 2 "Carbon Sport" tailpipes each side in right / left combination, Ø 105 mm
AC Schnitzer spring kit,
lowering: front approx. 20 - 25 mm / rear: approx. 10 - 15 mm compared to the standard suspension
AC Schnitzer carbon bonnet vents
AC Schnitzer carbon front spoiler elements AC Schnitzer front splitter
Interior:
AC Schnitzer carbon front side wings
AC Schnitzer carbon cover für air breather
AC Schnitzer carbon side skirts
AC Schnitzer carbon "Racing" rear wing (export version)
AC Schnitzer carbon rear diffuser
AC Schnitzer carbon rear diffuser with brake light (export version)
AC Schnitzer shifting paddles, set AC Schnitzer aluminium pedals
AC Schnitzer aluminium foot rest AC Schnitzer key holder
Wheel/Tyre sets: AC1 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor silver/anthracite or anthracite in 21 inch
AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor silver/anthracite or anthracite/silver
front: 9,0J x 20" with tyres 245/35 R20 rear: 10,0J x 20“ with tyres 275/30 R20
AC1 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor or Anthracite
front: 9,0J x 20" with tyres 245/35 R20 rear: 10,0J x 20“ with tyres 275/30 R20