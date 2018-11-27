Hide press release Show press release

Premiere: First design study of the 8 Series Coupé by AC Schnitzer at the Essen Motor Show 2018

The figure eight is a very positive number: it stands for strength, endurance, creativity and balance. Attributes with which the AC Schnitzer team can identify very well. Especially when it comes to refining the new BMW 8 series Coupé (G15).

The premiere of the first design study will be presented at the Essen Motor Show. It shows in which direction "the design journey" could go. In this case, we will use the fair as an indicator - it will reflect how customers like our interpretation of the 8 Series Coupé by AC Schnitzer.

Of course, we are already working on a tuning program that will cover all vehicle areas. Let's start with the performance upgrades: we are planning a performance upgrade for the 850i xDrive that will deliver 441 kW/600 HP instead of the standard 390 kW/530 HP. At the same time we increase the torque by 100 Nm to approx. 850 Nm. Also for the 840d xDrive a performance upgrade is planned, which will increase the standard output from 235 kW/320 HP/680 Nm to 279 kW/380 HP/780 Nm. Whether diesel or petrol, all performance upgrades are delivered with the AC Schnitzer obligatory warranty.

The AC Schnitzer silencer solutions which we are currently developing will ensure better and more direct engine response and sound optimisation. The visible finish is formed by the "Carbon Sport" tailpipes, each with 105 mm diameter. They are installed with two pieces each side in right/left combination (4 pieces) on the 8 series.

In the first step of our development into the perfectly tuned 8 series we are working on a suspension spring kit which lowers the vehicle's centre of gravity by approx. 20 - 25 mm at the front and 10 - 15 mm at the rear axle. In connection with wheel/tyre combinations in 20 and 21 inch sizes, for which we want to use the AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels and the AC1 Light Alloy Rims, the driving dynamics and cornering handling will be noticeably optimised. At the same time, of course, we will ensure a high residual spring travel and thus good driving comfort.

The aerodynamic components, developed for maximum downforce and aerodynamic balance, will be largely manufactured in super-light carbon in later production. In the current design study, some of these components are still made of fibre glass.

In future, the front of the BMW 8 series can be fitted with carbon front spoiler elements and a matching front splitter and carbon front side wings as well as carbon covers for the air breathers. Bonnet Vents - also made of carbon - ensure improved ventilation of the engine compartment.

At the rear the carbon "Racing" rear wing and the carbon rear diffuser with and without integrated brake light will provide improved downforce. The carbon side skirts create the connection between the front and rear of the car, making the 8 series look even lower and more crouched.

Some aluminium interior accessories will complete the AC Schnitzer range for the 8 series. These include the aluminium shifting paddles, a pedal set with matching foot rest and the key holder.

Power, endurance, creativity and balance: the 8 series by AC Schnitzer is well on its way to becoming the perfect 8 Series.



Overview for Press Release No. 17/2018

Design Concept: 8 series (G15) by AC Schnitzer

Basic car: Engine:

November / December 2018

All mentioned AC Schnitzer special parts for the BMW 8 series are currently under development

BMW 8 series Coupé (G15)

AC Schnitzer performance upgrades

Exhaust:

Suspension: Aerodynamics:

incl. up to 5 years warranty – more info: www.ac-schnitzer.de

for 850i with 390 kW/530 HP/750 Nm to 441 kW/600 HP/850 Nm for 840d with 235 kW/320 HP/680 Nm to 279 kW/380 HP/780 Nm

AC Schnitzer silencer with valve control incl. 2

"Carbon Sport" tailpipes each side in right/left combination, Ø 105 mm

AC Schnitzer silencer (export version) with valve control incl. 2 "Carbon Sport" tailpipes each side in right / left combination, Ø 105 mm

AC Schnitzer spring kit,

lowering: front approx. 20 - 25 mm / rear: approx. 10 - 15 mm compared to the standard suspension

AC Schnitzer carbon bonnet vents

AC Schnitzer carbon front spoiler elements AC Schnitzer front splitter

Interior:

AC Schnitzer carbon front side wings

AC Schnitzer carbon cover für air breather

AC Schnitzer carbon side skirts

AC Schnitzer carbon "Racing" rear wing (export version)

AC Schnitzer carbon rear diffuser

AC Schnitzer carbon rear diffuser with brake light (export version)

AC Schnitzer shifting paddles, set AC Schnitzer aluminium pedals

AC Schnitzer aluminium foot rest AC Schnitzer key holder

Wheel/Tyre sets: AC1 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor silver/anthracite or anthracite in 21 inch

AC3 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor silver/anthracite or anthracite/silver

front: 9,0J x 20" with tyres 245/35 R20 rear: 10,0J x 20“ with tyres 275/30 R20

AC1 Lightweight Forged Wheels BiColor or Anthracite

front: 9,0J x 20" with tyres 245/35 R20 rear: 10,0J x 20“ with tyres 275/30 R20