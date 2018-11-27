Honda is set to debut its new Passport SUV through a livestream event on YouTube, and you can catch it right here live on Motor1.com. The event is slated to begin today at 6:30 PM EST / 3:30 PM PST / 11:30 PM GMT and is part of the media blitz leading up to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new Passport will join Honda’s already accomplished lineup of people movers, slotting between the compact CR-V and larger Pilot. Size-wise we expect it to match up pretty close to the Pilot, but with only two rows of seating instead of the three found in the bigger SUV.

Honda doesn’t have a direct video link published yet for the livestream, but we will update this post with the video as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, you can review the Passport’s spy photos through the links below.