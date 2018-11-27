The McLaren 720S currently rules the supercar world when it comes to drag races, but that didn’t stop the tuners at Novitec from extracting additional power for extra performance. They did more than just that as the Super Series machine has also gone through an extreme aero makeover in the same vein as the radical Senna.

Novitec’s new upgrade package tailored to the 720S Coupe is considerably more in-your-face than the discreet kit launched a few months ago as that one brought only an array of subtle tweaks over the standard car. This time around, the flashy makeover brings a significantly wider body (+60 mm / 2.36 inches at the front and +130 mm / 5.1 inches at the rear) complemented by a custom suspension lowering the ride height by 35 mm (1.38 inches).

33 Photos

The rather unusual paint scheme is contrasted by a generous use of carbon fiber noticeable on the side mirror caps, rear wing, and several other areas. Then there’s the soundtrack delivered by the custom exhaust system, which is a perfect match for the McLaren’s outlandish body – it’s loud and demands your attention right away.

As for the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, it has been massaged to 795 horsepower and a massive 878 Newton-meters (648 pound-feet) of torque. For reference, the standard 720S offers 710 hp and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm). The extra oomph is reflected in the car’s performance, with the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) taking just 2.7 seconds or two tenths of a second less than the stock car. Perhaps more impressive is the fact that Novitec has shaved off three tenths of a second from the 0-124 mph (0-200 kph) sprint, which is now done in just 7.5 seconds. Flat out, it will do 215 mph (346 kph) or slightly more than the regular model.

Novitec plans to keep the 720S-based N-Largo exclusive and will convert only 15 cars, so it’s going to be a rare sight.

Source: Novitec