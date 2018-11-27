Just in time for the holidays, Sotheby's is auctioning the ultimate collectible for diehard Ford GT fans. While many enthusiasts collect scale models of their favorite machines, it's safe to guess that very few of them own a solid gold example of their most treasured model. Sotheby's expects this one to sell for between $30,000 and $40,000 when the online sale ends December 3 at 11:00 AM EST. Bidding starts at $24,000, but the reserve is not yet met at this time.

5 Photos

The car's pieces are a mix of two tones of 18-karat gold. The doors, rear decklid, and hood open, in addition to there being a fully detailed interior and engine bay to check out. The rubber tires and plastic wheels are the only things you can spot that aren't the precious metal. At 7.25 inches (18.41 centimeters) long and 3.25 inches (8.255 cm) wide, the little GT weighs 3.25 pounds (1.474 kilograms). The model comes with a protective case to keep the gold shining brightly.

Apparently, the owner liked checking out the interior because Sotheby's reports "evidence of wear at the point where the door hinges rub against the body of the car when opened." Also, the turntable in the display is not functioning currently.

According to Sotheby's, the model is a one-of-a-kind. It belonged to an unnamed descendant of Henry Ford. Ahee Jewelers in Grosse Point, Michigan, handled the casting and assembly of the tiny vehicle.

Full-sized examples of the previous-gen Ford GT are holding their value quite well. If you're looking to complete the set with this solid-gold model, then a dealer Illinois has a 2005 GT showing just 104 miles (167 kilometers) on the odometer for $449,900.

Source: Sotheby's via Uncrate