It looks like American tuner and supercar builder Hennessey has developed a habit of organizing drag races from time to time. It was only yesterday when the company’s own McLaren 600LT was pitted against the 720S, and today we get to see the latter fighting another high-performance machine owned by the Texas-based aftermarket specialists.

It’s a Ford GT in the retro-flavored Heritage Edition you might have seen before in a drag race against a 1,000-horsepower tuned version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trachawk. As usual, the GT and 720S battle in drag and rolling races, and in both duels the outcome is unquestionable – the McLaren wins by a significant margin.

Some would say the end result is logic since there’s no replacement for displacement considering the GT features a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 whereas the 720S has a larger 4.0-liter V8 also with a pair of turbochargers. The power gap between the two is considerable, with the McLaren having an advantage of 63 hp compared to Blue Oval’s model (710 hp vs 647 hp). Torque is roughly the same, at 550 pound-feet (746 Newton-meters) for the GT and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) for the Woking supercar.

Another important factor in a drag race is weight. The GT is chunkier, with a dry weight of 3,054 pounds (1,385 kilograms) compared to the 720S’ 2,828 lbs (1,283 kg), although there’s a new Carbon Series shaving off 40 lbs (18.1 kg) to close the gap.

Also worth taking into consideration is the transmission of the two cars. In the case of the GT, it’s a seven-speed dual-clutch from Getrag you’ll also find in the Mercedes-AMG GT with the same gear ratios, yet in the GT it'll cost you double the price to replace it. As for the 720S, it’s a seven-speed unit also of the DCT variety, so fast that a data logger can’t keep up.

The attached video goes to show one more time the McLaren 720S is one of the quickest cars money can buy right now, crushing most of its competitors in drag races.

Video: Hennessey / YouTube