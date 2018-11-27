Even though leaked official images made their way onto the Internet last weekend, Porsche believes a lot of people are still interested in seeing the livestream event. The countdown has started and we are now only a few hours away from the world debut of the 911’s eighth generation on the dawn of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Those photos that were “accidentally” leaked online are of a low resolution and don’t show the interior, so we’re still anxious to see the new 911 in all of its evolutionary design glory in high-res imagery inside and out. At least some of the shots will be showing the Carrera 4S flavor looking a lot like the outgoing model, with the most obvious change being at the back where the car has swanky new taillights.

6 Photos

We already know how much power it will offer, with Porsche disclosing in the Ride Along event earlier this year the Carrera S is going to offer 450 horsepower and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. That will be enough Stuttgart punch for a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in less than four seconds. We’re expecting an identical output from its all-paw 4S sibling. As for the non-S variants, these will have to make do with 385 hp.

The Carrera S will be offered exclusively with a Panamera-derived dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic transmission, while purists will be glad to hear the non-S will get a seven-speed manual. The PDK has been engineered to accept electrification, so don’t be too surprised if there will be a 911 hybrid further down the line.

Check back tonight (or early tomorrow depending on where you live) for the livestream scheduled to start at 11 PM EST, November 27 (or 4 AM GMT, November 28) and our full coverage of the 2020 Porsche 911 from the Los Angeles Auto Show.