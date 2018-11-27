In the build up to tomorrow’s reveal at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG is teasing its track-focused GT R PRO once again by showing the speedy coupe in the hands of Maro Engel. The long-time factory driver took Affalterbach’s most hardcore version (for now) of the GT to the Nürburgring for a quick lap.

How quick? We’ll have to wait until a bit more to find out, but with the adjacent teaser video showing the coupe being pushed hard during a timed lap, you can rest assured the reveal event will include details about the GT R PRO’s Nürburgring lap time. We also get another look at the extreme aero upgrades the already intense R version will be going through, while the interior will be home to a set of golden Schroth racing harness.

The new flagship version of the two-door GT range is expected to inherit some hardware tweaks from the GT3 and GT4 race cars, so expect a new suspension setup and a more generous use of carbon fiber. There should also be some changes on the inside to nicely round off the package Mercedes has prepared for the PRO specification.

When it comes to power, it remains to be seen whether the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine will be bumped over the 577 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of the R model. Even if output will remain unchanged, the PRO variant should prove to be quicker around a track thanks to upgrades in other areas.

As you are probably aware by now, the PRO version won’t remain the flagship version for a long time as Mercedes-AMG has already confirmed a Black Series is in development for a 2020 release. That one is expected to add power and cut weight for a more intense limited-run version bound to serve as a last hurrah for the current-generation GT.

Source: Mercedes-AMG