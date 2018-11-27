Looking at these live shots and official manufacturer images, you might be tempted to say this is an all-new car. However, underneath the heavily updated skin is the same Genesis G90 that started out in life as the Hyundai Genesis back in 2015. Unveiled this week at home in South Korea, the massively revised fullsize luxury sedan has a much more interesting design than the model it replaces.

The changes are pretty obvious, starting at the front where the reshaped grille has been enlarged while the air vents at the bottom of the bumper are wide and almost meet in the middle. The chunky four-point headlights feature a strip that extends into the front fender, giving the G90 a special look. Even the hood has been changed by gaining two additional creases in the middle, starting at the bottom of the windscreen and ending at Genesis’ wing emblem.

Even more changes have occurred at the back where the revised G90 has basically nothing in common with the model it replaces. Full-width taillights seem to be all the rage these days, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Genesis is embracing this trend by ditching the bland vertical clusters in favor of new ones stretching from one corner to the other. The upper row of lights is narrower to make room on the trunk lid for the “Genesis” lettering, which comes to replace the company’s badge.

Rounding off the changes on the outside are the turn signals moved from the side mirrors to the front fenders, along with an intricate design for the 19-inch alloy wheels, and new exhaust finishers at the back.

While the exterior has basically been overhauled, Genesis decided to largely carry over the interior. Nothing stands out compared to the outgoing G90, although we do notice the central air vents flanking the analog clock are slimmer than before. Expect new upholstery and trim options, along with an updated array of safety and infotainment technologies.

In regards to the oily bits, the KDM-spec model is listed on the local website with the same familiar trio of engines: the 3.8-liter V6 and 5.0-liter V8 naturally aspirated units and the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6.

We’ll have to wait a bit more for a full release detailing the technical specs of Genesis’ thoroughly updated range topper.

Source: Genesis