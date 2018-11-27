Not too long ago, the boys over at TFLTruck held a brand new competition called the Gold Winch Award to put the newest off-road trucks to the ultimate test. With the popularity of off-road trucks at an all-time high, it’s no wonder that TFLTruck created a whole separate category for the competition. If you’re scratching your head about the existence of the world’s slowest drag race, there’s a method to the madness. The three-way drag race between the GMC Sierra, Nissan Titan, and Ram Rebel would prove which truck is the slowest.

Unlike the previous drag race that took place recently, why would the slowest be important? It’s because whichever truck is last to cross the finish line would show that it has the best crawl ratio (stay with us here). A good crawl ratio is key for an off-road truck in tough situations especially when going downhill. The slower the truck’s crawl ratio is, the more control the driver will have.

Before embarking on the slowest drag race, the guys need to calculate the crawl ratio for each truck. To get that number, the following variables are multiplied:

(1st gear ratio) x (rear differential ratio) x (transfer case low-range ratio) = crawl ratio.

With that being said, theoretically the truck with the lowest crawl ratio should be the slowest truck to the finish line. However, another factor that could affect the result would be the tire size. Which truck will win the world’s slowest drag race? Be sure to watch the video and place your bets!