With a history dating back to 1959, the Mini has been able to stick around in a big way.
The Mini. Without even seeing a picture, the moniker tells any English speaker this vehicle is small. With just a little more thought, it's immediately clear that the small size must be one of the car's most important features because the automaker names the model after the diminutive size. This must be among the best branding decisions in the 20th century.
The original Mini became an automotive icon of 1960s Britain both in the streets and on the track. Even after that initial heyday, the little vehicle managed to stick around with only minor changes until 2000. Then BMW revived the model a few years later and built a whole brand around it.
BudgetDirect illustrated the Mini's changes over the past 59 years. Click through the slides above to see how the little car's evolution in that time.
Source: BudgetDirect