Got a case of the Mondays? We can’t think of a better way to kick off the work week than with another big drag race between supercars. Carwow lined up a team of tempting two-seaters for some heads-up action, pitting a single Brit against three German competitors. However, when the Brit is a McLaren 570S Spider, there’s no such thing as being outnumbered.

Let’s look at all the competitors here. This is a competition of convertibles and you’ve already met the McLaren; it will face tough competition from the Audi R8 V10 Spyder, Mercedes-AMG GT C, and the BMW i8 Roadster. We’ll get the obvious point out of the way – the i8 is certainly the odd-man-out in this competition and not just because it’s the only hybrid. It also delivers the weakest punch in a group of hard-hitters with a combined power output of just 369 horsepower (275 kilowatts). By comparison, every other car in this matchup has over 500 hp (373 kW) and in some cases, way over that mark. In other words, it doesn’t look good for the Bimmer.

6 Photos

However, the racing action doesn’t start off as you’d expect. Rather than a simple contest of speed, the competitors had to first lower and stow the top before driving away. That didn’t serve to level the playing field as much as it made a complete mess of things, and let’s be brutally honest – do people even care how fast a convertible top goes down?

Fortunately, that wasn’t the only race conducted in this eight-minute video. In fact, we get to see both a rolling matchup as well as a full-on blast from a dig, and while there aren’t any tremendous surprises, it’s certainly a treat to watch just for the epic noise.

We know the McLaren 720S is a veritable force of nature when it comes to racing, but can the 570S hold a candle? As always, we’ll let the video do the talking.

Source: Carwow via YouTube