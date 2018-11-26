We will see the all-new Lincoln Aviator very soon, as the posh SUV is slated to have its world debut this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show. That still didn’t stop spy photographers from catching a pre-production model rolling down the street wearing camo wrap prior to its big day.

There isn’t necessarily too much still secret on this latest luxury SUV. We saw the Aviator concept some time ago, and even back then Lincoln officials said the production version would be very similar. It will, of course, wear the now-familiar Lincoln grille up front though we’re told the Aviator’s showpiece will be distinct in its own right. We can see that clearly in this batch of spy photos, as well as the SUV’s smooth, organic shape. It manages to convey a larger, somewhat bulky presence similar to the Navigator without betraying the elegant lines we loved in the concept. In short, we can’t wait to see it revealed.

11 Photos

We aren’t quite as sure what we’ll find on the inside just yet. The concept had a very warm, inviting greenhouse reminiscent of the Navigator with a large floating touch screen atop the center stack. It should offer three-row seating, with front occupants getting all the benefits of highly adjustable massaging buckets. It should be packed with technology as well, though we aren’t expecting anything in the autonomous realm just yet.

The new Aviator will use Lincoln’s D6 platform, which is part of Ford’s latest vehicle architecture that can handle front-wheel drive as well as rear- and all-wheel drive designs. We haven’t heard much about the powertrain, but plug-in hybrid prototypes have been spotted cruising around town. An EcoBoost V6 engine underhood is a likely option, and possibly a boosted four-cylinder as well.

We won’t have long to wait for full disclosure, and by that, we really mean it. Media days for the 2018 LA Auto Show kick off tomorrow with reveals scheduled all week, so we’re literally hours away from learning all about this new Lincoln SUV.

Source: Automedia