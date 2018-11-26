General Motors is making money, but that isn’t stopping the big Detroit automaker from accelerating a massive restructuring plan. In an announcement today, the company said it would reduce salaried employees – including salaried contract staff – by 15 percent. That figure includes a cut to executive positions by 25 percent, a move that will “streamline decision making” according to GM’s press release, which you can see below.

In addition, numerous GM plants in the U.S. and Canada could ultimately close down. There aren’t any official closings as of yet, but the manufacturer will not allocate new products to three assembly plants and two propulsion plants next year. Locations include assembly plants in Lordstown, Ohio, Detroit-Hamtramck, and Oshawa, Ontario. Propulsion plants in White Marsh, Maryland and Warren, Michigan are also on the list. It’s expected current operations at these locations will continue through 2019, but with no new product allocations after that, the future of these locations – and the jobs associated with them – are certainly in question.

The catalyst for this is GM’s grand plan to transition deeper into advanced technologies, which in this day and age generally means electric and autonomous development. There’s also no denying the shift in sales from sedans and compact cars to SUVs and crossovers of all sizes, not to mention pickup trucks. Ultimately, GM hopes the changes will free up $6 billion by the end of 2020.

“The actions we are taking today continue our transformation to be highly agile, resilient, and profitable, while giving us the flexibility to invest in the future,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. “We recognize the need to stay in front of changing market conditions and customer preferences to position our company for long-term success.”

The announcement comes less than a month after the auto giant offered a severance program to 18,000 salaried employees with a minimum of 12 years at the company. That program was set to end on November 19, though with the scope of this latest announcement we suspect not many workers took the deal. It also comes just a month after GM reported a 6.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, with profits totaling $2.5 billion. As we said at the beginning, GM is making money.

There’s no denying, however, that sales in some automotive segments – specifically sedans – are falling through the floor. 2018 has also been a tough year overall for sales and growth in the segment, so it would seem GM is trying to stay ahead of the curve this time. Either way you cut it, things could be getting very thin at the automaker sooner than everyone expected.

Source: GM