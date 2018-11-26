The folks over at MidEngineCorvetteForum.com are not waiting for Chevrolet to come clean on its forthcoming mid-engine monster. A talented forum member with the username Chazcron not only came up with a detailed rendering of the new ‘Vette, he worked on several and created what could be the first-ever 360-degree spinning fan rendering we’ve ever seen of any car. And it looks pretty good to our eyes.

There’s an interesting thread over at the forum which chronicles the development of this 360-degree preview. In short, existing spy photos were scrutinized with the equivalent of a digital microscope, followed by many painstaking hours of shading and tweaking to reveal body panels and lines that – in theory at least – should be pretty darned close to the real deal. The carbon fiber trim on the side scoops is interesting, and the scoops themselves don’t seem quite as massive as we’ve seen on other renders. Overall, however, it’s a very impressive take on all the spy shots we’ve seen. There are several other renders at the forum plus some behind-the-scenes info on creating them, so we recommend jumping over there for a bit more Corvette action.

6 Photos

To say the anticipation is high for this car could be the understatement of the year. For as long as we’ve been waiting on the new Toyota Supra, we haven’t seen anyone go through the trouble of creating a 360-degree video of the final car based on spy photos. Then again, Toyota hasn’t been nearly as secretive on its sports car project as Chevrolet has been on the mid-engine Corvette. Technically speaking, there isn’t yet an official confirmation that such a creature even exists at Chevrolet.

It definitely does exist, however, and it shouldn’t be too much longer before we don’t have to rely on renders to see beneath the camo. There’s no official word on when the debut will take place, but we’re hedging bets it will happen in a little over a month at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Source: MidEngineCorvetteForum.com, Charles Cronley via YouTube