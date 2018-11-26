If you're a fan of the new G20-generation of the BMW 3 Series' sharper look but need a little extra room, then the upcoming wagon might be the ideal choice. The long-roof variant doesn't debut until the Geneva Motor Show in March 2019, but this new batch of spy shots provides a great idea of what to expect.

22 Photos

BMW's engineers only both to camouflage the parts of this test mule that differentiate the wagon from the sedan. The front two-thirds of the model is identical to the standard four-door. The designers give the longer roof a gentle, downward curve and add an extra window in the side. The D-pillar leans toward the front of the vehicle. A small spoiler sits at the top of the hatchback. The taillights have the same L-shaped design as on the sedan.

Other than the tweaked rear end styling, expect the 3 Series wagon to have all the same features as the four-door. In Europe, there's the 181-horsepower (135-kilowatts) 320i, 255-hp (190-kW) 330i, 382-hp (295-kW) M340i, 148-hp (110-kW 318d, 188-hp (140-kW) 320d, 262-hp (195-kW) 330d. The 3 Series sedan will also be available as the 330e plug-in hybrid, and it'll possibily be an option in the wagon, too.

Inside, BMW overhauls the G20 generation's interior by incorporating the infotainment screen into the center stack rather than previously placing it on top of the dashboard. As standard, the 3 Series comes with a 5.7-inch digital instrument screen and 8.8-inch infotainment display. Buyers can also choose an optional 12.3-inch instrument display and 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

There isn't confirmation yet whether BMW intends to offer the new 3 Series wagon in the United States, but it goes on sale in Europe in 2019.

Source: Carpix