FIAT Introduces New 2019 500X for North American Market

November 26, 2018, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Powered by an all-new, fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and wrapped in head-turning Italian design, the new 2019 Fiat 500X will debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.



The 2019 Fiat 500X features an all-new, standard-equipped 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with the latest iteration of the FCA exclusive MultiAir (called MultiAir III) valve-actuation technology, engine stop-start (ESS) technology and best-in-class torque. Also standard are a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system with a disconnecting rear axle that contributes to improved fuel efficiency.



In addition to new front and rear fascia designs, the new small FIAT crossover will offer nearly 70 safety and security features that will now include Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Park Assist.



“Our new Italian-designed, fun-to-drive 2019 Fiat 500X comes standard with an all-new, fuel-efficient 1.3-liter turbocharged engine that generates best-in-class torque,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The new 2019 Fiat 500X also features standard all-wheel-drive capability tailored to handle multiple climates and road conditions.”



Available in three model configurations – Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus, the new 2019 Fiat 500X is manufactured in Italy at the Melfi assembly plant.



Starting at $25,785 U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP), including destination, the FIAT brand’s new small crossover will arrive in FIAT studios in the spring of 2019.



All-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine promises fun and improved fuel efficiency

Power in the 2019 Fiat 500X comes from an all-new, standard-equipment 1.3-liter direct-injection four-cylinder turbocharged engine featuring a 70 mm bore and 86.5 mm stroke for a total displacement of 1,332 cc. Engine performance includes 177 horsepower and a best-in-class peak torque rating of 210 lb.-ft.



The all-new engine’s attributes are not limited to the realm of performance. The engine benefits from the latest iteration of an FCA-exclusive third-generation MultiAir valve-actuation technology, which further optimizes combustion efficiency through its unique control of intake-valve opening and timing.



MultiAir III accommodates low-load efficiency through advance opening of the intake valves, which enables exhaust-gas recycling. When the driver demands more power, MultiAir III reduces compression ratios by delaying valve closure, which contributes to improved fuel efficiency while also controlling knock.



Additional features of the all-new 1.3-liter inline-four, a key member of a global engine family includes:

ESS technology, further benefiting fuel efficiency and contributing to emissions reduction

Low-inertia turbocharger with electronically controlled wastegate actuator

Lightweight, cast-aluminum block with cast-in iron liners and integrated aluminum bedplate

Four-valve cylinder head with high-turbulence intake

Nine-speed transmission

The Fiat 500X’s nine-speed automatic transmission provides a more responsive driving experience with quicker acceleration and smoother shifting.



For improved driving comfort and refinement, the transmission control system closely monitors temperature, speed and electronic stability control (ESC) activation. More than 20 individual shift maps for specific conditions optimize shift quality and shift points for improved fuel efficiency, performance and drivability. The result is automatic shifting ideally tuned to the performance requirements of almost any driving demand.



The fully electronic nine-speed automatic also features on-the-fly shift-map changing with Auto Stick manual-shift capability.



A unique set of four overdrive ratios improve highway fuel efficiency and reduce overall NVH levels.



Engaging driving dynamics

The 2019 Fiat 500X features engaging driving dynamics with superior ride and handling. A tuned electric power steering (EPS) system provides enhanced handling and improved fuel efficiency, while superior torsional rigidity and NVH applications deliver an exceptionally quiet cabin.



An extensive use of high-strength steel reinforces the vehicle’s dynamics and crashworthiness, while optimizing weight for maximum fuel efficiency. The independent front MacPherson strut suspension features lightweight, optimally sized components for nimble dynamics and quiet performance. The isolated rear cradle provides a quieter and smoother ride.



The 2019 Fiat 500X also features Koni frequency selective damping (FSD) front strut and rear shock absorbers to deliver improved road-holding and handling characteristics. In addition, the Koni FSD system actively filters out high-frequency suspension inputs from uneven road surfaces and adjusts for comfort and smoothness while maintaining excellent ride control.



Now standard, the all-wheel-drive system uses a disconnecting rear axle to improve fuel efficiency by reducing parasitic loss when all-wheel drive is not needed.



Dynamic Selector System

The Fiat Dynamic Selector System offers three customized modes for optimal driving performance. The driver can select the most suitable vehicle configuration for different driving conditions:

Auto : The basic mode calibrated for everyday driving and designed to ensure optimal fuel efficiency, low emissions and driving comfort. This is achieved with a smoother engine calibration, higher assistance on steering and a shift point optimized for low carbon dioxide emissions

: The basic mode calibrated for everyday driving and designed to ensure optimal fuel efficiency, low emissions and driving comfort. This is achieved with a smoother engine calibration, higher assistance on steering and a shift point optimized for low carbon dioxide emissions Sport : The engine calibration converts for a sportier feel and is tuned for a faster driving response through ESC and steering adjustments. With all-wheel drive, this mode optimizes the driveline calibration for lateral dynamics

: The engine calibration converts for a sportier feel and is tuned for a faster driving response through ESC and steering adjustments. With all-wheel drive, this mode optimizes the driveline calibration for lateral dynamics Traction +: A specifically calibrated mode maximizes low-speed traction with low friction and off-road surfaces by providing additional wheel slip through specially tuned chassis controls and a more direct engine response

Iconic Italian design



Exterior

The Fiat 500X leverages the iconic Cinquecento’s DNA to deliver classic Italian style and additional ground clearance with 17- or 18-inch wheels.



The 2019 Fiat 500X has a refreshed exterior with new front and rear fascia designs, available LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps.



New available headlamps with LED technology complements the unmistakable Fiat 500 style and provides 20 percent greater lighting capability compared with the previous model. Visibility is considerably improved and consumes five times less energy than traditional halogen lights.



New LED headlamps also cover a wider vision area: at a speed of up to 56 miles per hour (mph), obstacles are spotted up to 4 seconds sooner – nearly 330 feet prior than with the standard halogen units.



Additional new key design features for the vehicle include a stylish, high-tech LED signature strip around the front light module, providing the front of the new 500X a clear and distinctive visual identity. In addition, new rear LED tail lamps add a signature element that stands out on the road and increases visibility and safety.



The Fiat 500X’s dual-pane sunroof (available on all model configurations) offers a power-sliding panoramic roof, with side glass panels that match with the body-side sheet metal for an open and spacious effect.



For 2019, three new exterior paint colors (Italia Blue, Vibrante Green and Milano Ivory Tri-coat) complement its wide variety of 12 available paint color options.



Consumers also have three all-new wheel options, including a 17-inch silver aluminum wheel on Trekking models, 17-inch matte black machined wheel on Trekking Plus models plus an 18-inch matte anthracite machined aluminum wheel for Trekking and Trekking Plus models.



Interior

The 2019 Fiat 500X adds a refreshed cockpit that includes new premium cloth seating fabrics that provide unmistakable Italian style, additional space and utility plus comfortable seating for five.



A new instrument cluster is featured with easy-to-read graphics and maintains its arrangement into three stylish circular elements providing the perfect blend of vintage looks and modern technology. Two analogue dials with a speedometer and tachometers are arranged on the sides, while the 3.5-inch reconfigurable thin-film transistor (TFT) display in the middle provides key information to the driver in a simple and straightforward manner.



A new steering wheel is contoured to ensure better positioning of the driver's hands for perfect grip. The wheel features premium Techno-leather upholstery, as well as mounted radio controls to ensure safe driving at all times. The ergonomic passenger compartment also contributes to a comfortable and relaxed experience with easy-to-reach controls, gear-shift position and convenient front armrest.



Safety and security

The Fiat 500X offers nearly 70 available safety and security features, including new available Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Park Assist for added passenger convenience and protection.



Adaptive Cruise Control can be activated for automatic reduction of the set speed when the vehicle is approaching the vehicle ahead in the same lane, or when another vehicle moves into the same lane. Adaptive Cruise Control returns to the set speed when the vehicle in front accelerates or moves to another lane. It also keeps the car at the distance from the vehicle ahead set by the driver. It operates from a speed of 19 mph. With Front Park Assist, at low speeds ultrasonic sensors in the bumper detect stationary objects. If the system detects a collision is imminent, it sounds an audio warning and automatically triggers a brief brake pulse.



The Fiat 500X is supplemented with both active and passive safety and security features, including Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, ESC with electronic roll mitigation and seven standard air bags.



Fourth-generation Uconnect systems

The 2019 Fiat 500X offers advanced technology, including standard Uconnect 4 with 7-inch touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; available navigation; Bluetooth hands-free calling, voice command and streaming audio; and available SiriusXM Radio. The available BeatsAudio premium sound system includes eight speakers and a subwoofer for studio-quality sound.

Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice control or the Uconnect touchscreen

Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google voice search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect 7-inch touchscreen or steering-wheel controls

Uconnect 4 system includes performance improvements with a faster start-up time, enhanced processing power, vivid imagery, plus higher resolution and sharper graphics

Model lineup

The new 2019 Fiat 500X is available in three model configurations: Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus.



Pop

Starting at $25,785, the Fiat 500X Pop includes an abundance of content at a significant value. Standard features include the all-new 1.3-liter turbocharged engine producing 177 horsepower and 210 lb.-ft. of best-in-class torque with ESS technology mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Drivers will be able to conquer multiple road surfaces and conditions with standard all-wheel-drive capability and the Dynamic Selector System optimal for the appropriate drive settings. Hill-start Assist and Electronic Roll Mitigation technology instill driving confidence within a range of conditions and scenarios that drivers may incur.



Classic Italian style is complemented with 17-inch silver aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents, projector headlamps and new LED daytime running lamps and tail lamps, plus power and heated mirrors with turn signals.



Inside, new cloth seats and fold-flat front passenger seats add comfort plus 60/40 split folding rear seats that increase cargo capacity. A new leatherette steering wheel and gear-shift knob add a premium appearance with a tilt-and-telescoping steering column for ergonomic comfort.



The new 2019 Fiat 500X Pop receives the latest Uconnect system along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which include easy-to-use features, enhanced processing power, faster start-up times on a 7-inch touchscreen that displays high-resolution graphics.



Six-speaker audio provides amplified sound quality and dual USB ports in the front and rear center consoles, plus charging and data upload functionality that enables drivers and passengers to enjoy their favorite multi-media content.



Additional standard safety and technology features include a security system, speed control, tire-inflator kit, remote start and ParkView rear backup camera.