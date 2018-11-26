Torque, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration, and top speed also improved.
The family-owned ABT Sportsline company is one of the most skilled tuners when it comes to products from the Volkswagen Group and its latest project comes only to prove that. Say hello to the first-ever Cupra-based tuning car.
For those of you unfamiliar with Cupra, it is SEAT’s new standalone performance brand. It is similar to what Polestar is for Volvo but in a more affordable and mainstream way. Cupra’s first production model is the Ateca performance SUV, which is already making the rounds around Europe.
The German tuner decided that 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) are not enough for a compact SUV and reworked the 2.0-liter TSI turbo gas engine of the machine to produce 350 hp (261 kW). That’s an impressive number even in the world of hot hatches, let alone the mainstream SUVs.
ABT is especially proud to announce the performance curve of the motor resembles the side of the Pico del Teide, Spain's highest volcano. Translating this into numbers, an impressive 324 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) of torque are available between 2,000 and 5,200 rpm.
The boosted power figures have a positive impact on the Ateca’s performance on the road. The 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint now takes exactly 5.0 seconds versus 5.2 seconds on the regular Cupra Ateca. Top speed is up by 6 mph (10 kph) to 150 mph (255 kph).
ABT also gives the performance SUV lower springs, as well as new 20-inch ABT Sport GR wheels with ten-spoke design in gloss black finish. No exterior and interior upgrades are listed. The German company will have the tuned Ateca on display at this year’s Essen Motor Show from December 1 to 9. This is the place where Europe’s largest tuning companies meet every year.
Source: ABT Sportsline
