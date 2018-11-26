McLaren fans know that the company’s models are divided into three separate lineups based on the level of performance delivered: Sports Series, Super Series, and Ultimate Series. As you are about to see, there’s a significant gap between the first two as even though the 600LT is the hottest of the Sports Series, it still can’t hold a candle to the sole member of the Super Series – the 720S.

Hennessey just bought the new Long Tail model from McLaren and drove it to the Pennzoil Proving Ground where it was joined on location by another Mclaren playing in a superior league. The American tuner and supercar builder was curious to find out how its stock (for now) 600LT stacked up against a standard 720S in drag and rolling races.

Even though it looks like the 600LT got a head start in the drag race, the 720S only needed a moment to close the gap and pull ahead – finishing way ahead of the lesser McLaren.

The difference between the two was even more noticeable in the rolling race, with the 720S making the 600LT seem shockingly slow. Maybe the orange car had a better start and perhaps the black one was in the wrong gear, but there’s no denying the Super Series car is a lot quicker.

The outcome makes perfect sense when you consider a 600LT starts off at somewhere in the region of $240,000 whereas a 720S begins at about $280,000. Bear in mind this particular Long Tail has some options, with John Hennessey explaining in the video below they got some carbon fiber extras raising the price tag to $292,000.

There are also lots of ways to make the 720S more expensive, such as opting for the Track Pack that’ll shave off 53 pounds (24 kilograms). An even pricier version is right around the corner taking into account McLaren will unveil the 720S Spider on December 8.

Videos: Hennessey / YouTube