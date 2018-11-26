Audi introduced the updated R8 last month by sharing full technical specifications and by publishing a decent amount of photos, but without releasing any videos. Not to worry as today we get the opportunity to see Ingolstadt’s V10 gem in motion in Spain at the famous Ascari track. Dressed in Vegas Yellow and featured in the new flagship Performance variant, the naturally aspirated supercar shows off its discreet styling changes lending the Huracan’s brother a sharper look.

Wider than before, the corporate singleframe radiator grille is more imposing and is joined at the top by a redesigned hood with flat slits as a nod to the legendary Quattro. To give it a meaner stance, Audi has also widened the front splitter and installed a full-width air vent grille at the back to give the illusion the R8 has been widened compared to the pre-facelift model.

It’s no doubt a seriously good-looking car and we’re hoping it will remain in production for many years to come, even though reports are indicating there won’t be a third-gen model. Even if that’s true, the fact that it has been recently facelifted means the R8 still has at least 2-3 years in it for deep-pocketed N/A fans to enjoy.

The Four Rings will have the car on sale at the beginning of next year, with first examples to hit dealers in Germany and other European countries during the first quarter of 2019. From now on, the base R8 Coupe / Spyder V10 models will go by the name of R8 Coupe / Spyder V10 Quattro while the hotter R8 Coupe / Spyder V10 Plus versions will be replaced by R8 Coupe / Spyder V10 Performance Quattro. As before, Audi Sport will build the cars at the factory in Heilbronn, Germany where the R8 LMS GT4 race car also comes to life.

Video: Auditography