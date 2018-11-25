The V8 engine is arguably the most exciting part of automotive history and it's also the most American – a declaration that sprung from the famous muscle cars from the 1960s to the 1970s. It was a glorifying engine type that's synonymous to pure unadulterated power, which still holds true today. In fact, the Ford Mustang GT is still powered by a 5.0-liter naturally-aspirated V8 mill that churns out 460 horses from the massive engine block. I've driven one, and there's nothing like pure American muscle cranking everything up with every step on the accelerator. It never failed to put a smile on my face every time.

So, imagine our elation when we came across this video on Youtube: Fireplace with a V8 engine. Honestly, I've never seen anything like it. I've seen a Porsche Flat-Six espresso machine but this is different and definitely more ridiculous, I reckon.

It wasn't specified the particular V8 engine used in the video, and it's quite hard to guess as to which of the legendary V8s that have existed was abused by the video uploader. Oh, another thing, the video was from Australia. Does this mean that the engine was from a Holden? Guess we’ll never know.

Interestingly, the V8 fireplace comes with a blower, which is quite fitting as increasing force-inducted air into the furnace also increases the potency of the fire produced within the furnace. As you can see in the video, as the blowers open up, the intensity of the fire increases as well. Cool, right? Don't act surprised – fireplaces essentially work like how internal combustion engines do, but I'm telling you, there will never be a fireplace as cool-looking as this one.

Source: ViralHog via Youtube