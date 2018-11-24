The official unveiling of the upcoming Porsche 911 is just around the corner, but it seems like official images weren't able to contain the excitement and spilled themselves to the hands of Porschephiles. As published by Jalopnik, a certain tipster sent over what appears to be official press images of the 2020 Porsche 911 (known internally as Porsche 992).

The photos are in low resolution, though, but the changes in the taillights and lower front bumper are apparent, somehow confirming the look of the prototypes used during our Ride Along experience last October. The particular variant of the 911 images looks to be the Carrera 4S, as seen on the rear badge.

3 Photos

Unfortunately, further details are yet to be divulged by the said tipster to Jalopnik, but based on what we got during the Ride Along event, we're expecting some interesting changes in the new 911. The prototype 911 we rode in was powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter H6 engine, capable of churning out 450 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. It used a newly-developed eight-speed dual clutch transmission that is said to be "taken from the new Panamera but with a changed layout.” The new PDK transmission is also said to be prepped to accept an electric motor.

These numbers aren't final yet, mind you, as they are of the prototype version and Porsche may or may not employ additional changes to the final production version of the 992. But one thing's for sure, the Stuttgart-based automaker is on to something different based on the barrage of teasers that it released this month.

The 2020 Porsche 911 will be officially unveiled on November 27, 2018. Keep your eyes peeled as we'll definitely share a livestream coverage of the momentous event.

Source: Jalopnik