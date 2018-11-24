Ken Block has grown from professional rally driver into a celebrity that has become synonymous with crazy car builds. Take the Hoonicorn for example. This one-off Hoonigan build, which was loosely based on a '65 Mustang, was initially introduced two years ago with already 845 horses inside the pony car's bonnet – a power rating that's a tad greater than what a Dodge Demon drunk in high-octane fuel can produce.

But that seems to be lacking for the celebrity rally racer, giving birth to the V2 that debuted at the "Climbkhana" Pikes Peak hill climb last year. The power figures? 1,400 horsepower and 1,250 pound-feet of torque.

24 Photos

Vaughn Gittin, Jr., the Hoonicorn's designer, had a mission when Block returned the car to him: to dial up the power of the one-off Mustang. What he did was to add a pair of Garrett turbochargers, enabling a 21-lb boost into the 6.7-liter methanol-powered Roush-Yates V8 engine. Details of the crazy build haven't been out in the open for quite some time until this video from The Hoonigans surfaced on Youtube.

The 20-minute video above, which was shot straight from the filming of Gymkhana Ten, went in-depth with the Hoonicorn V2, from the crazy body kits to the spruced up interior, then down to the engine bay and other gruesome details of the build.

There are many details discussed in the video, but one interesting bit here is that aside from the two turbochargers sticking out of the hood, the small bump at the center is actually a custom-made, good-looking Switzer Dynamics intake manifold that's specially made for the Hoonicorn. It's a match made in heaven, resulting in a devilish Mustang that's ought to burn some serious rubber.

Source: The Hoonigans via Youtube