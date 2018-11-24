Out of all the tuners and aftermarket re-designers, Carlex Design is among those who make compelling creations that could pull our heartstrings. They just make ordinary cars to extraordinary works of art that would make anyone say "wow, that's a nice ride".

The latest they sent in is a recreation of the Focus RS – the rally racer hot hatch from Ford. While the car itself with its blue RS badge is already a sight to behold, Carlex Design found a way to make it even more appealing, especially when situated inside its cabin. In fact, the changes are so attractive, it's like the Focus RS went into an episode of Extreme Makeover.

To match the sporty nature of the Focus RS (and the 350 horses residing under its hood), Carlex Design fitted the cabin with a host of leather upgrades. As Carlex put it, "The aim of our team of designers was to equip the car with an affordable interior that would match its racing character."

The German designer used only genuine leather to dress up the interior – from the central tunnel to the manual brakes, even up to the gear shifter. The leather on the seats and the door panels are the most fascinating, as they are given dynamic and intricate seams the exude character. Carlex used this design to emphasize the Focus RS' rally car heritage.

To complement the Focus RS' driving prowess, Carlex Design used perforated leather to wrap the steering wheel, which is then accentuated by "energetic yellow" stitches and accents. Just by looking at the photos, you know that you want to drive this car, and that's the power that Carlex Design employs to its creations.

Source: Carlex Design