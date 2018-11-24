If the United States has Ford and Chevrolet going at each other within Detroit, Michigan, there is a similar rivalry within Germany, too, and it's situated in Stuttgart. Both Mercedes-Benz and Porsche have their own strengths when it comes to their amazing cars, but the two companies are in a head-to-head matchup with their midsize SUVs.

Top Gear pits each of the marque's powerful SUVs – the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 in S trim and the Porsche Macan in its Performance Package – on a drag strip to see which one has the supremacy in a straight line race.

First, let's drop the numbers here.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S in the video employs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 under its hood, capable of producing 503 horses and 516 pound-feet of torque. With this amount of power coming out of its huge engine block, the 4,462-pound AMG GLC 63 can go from standstill to 62 miles per hour within 3.8 seconds.

The Porsche Macan, on the other hand, won't easily give against its Stuttgart rival. Donning its Performance Package trim, the Macan is powered by a 3.6L V6 mill inside its bonnet, also with two turbos. Its power rating peaks at 434 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, which are noticeably less than what the Merc can produce. It has a bit of a weight advantage, though, as it's around 10 kg (22 lbs) lighter than the rival, but we don't think it's advantageous enough as the Macan PP can only go from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds.

With these numbers laid out, do you think the Porsche Macan PP can prevail against the more powerful Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S? Watch the video on top of this page.

Source: Top Gear via Youtube