Lynk & Co seems to be preparing sleeker variant of its 01 crossover, although we don't yet know the vehicle's actual model name. A new batch of spy photos catches the heavily camouflaged vehicle's development.

Lynk & Co's engineers keep this model under very heavy concealment. In general, the styling seems very similar to the existing 01, except for the rear. The comparison below shows how this test mule as a more steeply raked roof than the current crossover. A more aggressive upward kink in the rear door glass. It appears that there is quite a bit of glass in the hatchback, too, which should allow a lot of light into the cabin.

Lynk & Co is part of Geely's family of brands that also include Volvo and Lotus. The company designed and engineered the 01 in Sweden, including using Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture, and initially built it in China. When the automaker began taking orders in the People's Republic, the 01 became the country's fastest selling vehicle ever with 6,000 orders arriving in just the first 2 minutes and 17 seconds of the firm's website starting to take preorders.

The automaker also has its eye on expanding into Europe. It'll begin building vehicles for the market in Ghent, Belgium, in late 2019, and the first Lynk & Co vehicles will go on sale there in 2020. All European models will pack some form of electrification by making use of Volvo's Drive-E hybrid powerplants, including a plug-in option. In addition to traditional auto sales, the company will offer a subscription plan that will let clients trade their vehicle for another model as many as four times in a 12-month period.

Source: Carpix