Not that we had any doubts, but Toyota is restoring our faith in humanity by living up to the promise it made last week to Adventist Health nurse Allyn Pierce. Proving every cloud has a silver lining, the hero’s partially melted Toyota Tundra used to save lives has now been replaced by a brand new 2018 Tundra TRD Pro.

A new truck is a small, yet emotional token of appreciation for our hero who risked his own life to save others from the disastrous Californian wildfires. In case you haven’t heard his story, Allyn Pierce, who manages the ICU at the hospital, used his own Tundra to evacuate patients and protect them from the calamity.

Toyota heard about Pierce’s act of bravery and commented on Instagram: “We are humbled you’d risk your life and Toyota Tundra to drive people to safety. Don’t worry about your truck, we’re honored to get you a new one.” That was last week, and now there’s a shiny new Tundra sitting next to the fire-damaged truck that had to go through hell to save the patients that were stuck at the hospital.

While Pierce has a new truck, let’s keep in mind that as it’s the case with many other people living in that area, the fire destroyed all of his personal belongings. That includes his house, with him and his family currently living with a family member. You too can help them out by donating at GoFundMe where in just 12 days, more than $28,000 have been raised at the time of writing. More than 621 people have donated so far, and thanks to their generosity, the initial $15,000 goal will likely be doubled in the coming days.

With him and his wife both working at the hospital that was badly damaged by the fire, it means they’re temporarily out of a job. Getting the hospital back into shape will take a while, so Pierce and his family need all the help they can get.

Source: the_pandra / Instagram, GoFundMe