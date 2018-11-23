Even though it came out less than two months ago, the 2019 BMW 3 Series Sedan variety is already quite extensive. Not only have we seen the 320d and 330i versions, but also the hotter M340i and the electrified 330e. In addition, the Bavarians are already tempting buyers with more ways to spend money on a 3er through the optional M Performance Parts enabling a more aggressive look. It’s perfect for tricking your friends into believing your diesel-fueled 3 Series is an M3 – that is if your friends don’t know much about cars…

Our friends at BMW Blog had the opportunity to get up close and personal with a brand spanking new 320d finished in Alpine White and tricked-out with the M Performance Parts. By far the coolest thing about the package would have to be those M-branded wheels with red brake calipers lurking from behind.

18 Photos

There’s an assortment of glossy black accents corroborated with numerous carbon fiber parts to contrast the white body of the sports sedan. To really drive the point home, there’s a side decal with the “M Performance” lettering just to remind everyone it’s not a run-of-the-mill 3 Series. For an extra visual impact, the sleek taillights feature a dark gray tint while the M Performance exhaust tips flank a sporty diffuser. As a final touch, the trunk lid has gained a subtle spoiler made from carbon fiber.

Those brakes we’ve mentioned are more than just the standard ones finished in a striking red shade. It’s actually an upgraded 18-inch braking system with perforated and grooved discs benefitting from a lightweight construction. Hugged by aluminum four-piston calipers, the brakes have a higher thermal resistance, so they’ll perform better under stressful conditions.

For those willing to pony up and order all the available extras, BMW even offers tire bags and floor mats with the M Performance branding, along with LED puddle lights and a key wallet wrapped in Alcantara with a carbon fiber insert.

As a refresher, BMW will have the all-new 3 Series on sale next March.

Video: BMW Blog / YouTube