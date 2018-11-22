Finding the standard Tiguan to be a bit bland? This might just do the trick.
It might be Thanksgiving Day in the United States, but over in Europe, it’s a regular day and Volkswagen has some news to share. The Wolfsburg team is adding a bit of flair to its Tiguan compact crossover courtesy of a new Black Style R-Line design package compatible with the five-seat model, so you can’t get it for the roomier seven-seat Tiguan Allspace.
Available with the Comfort and Highline specification packages, the new look comes along with 19-inch black alloys wheels, black side mirror caps, and window strips finished in the same shade. A similar dark theme has been applied to the roof rails and the radiator grille, while the tinted rear side windows and rear windscreen complete the look. There are also a few R-Line trinkets like the front and rear bumpers along with the leather-wrapped steering wheel inside the cabin.
All these extras will set you back €3,365 in Germany where the 19-inch set of wheels can be replaced by a larger 20-inch Suzuka set for an additional €490.
While these visual add-ons are nice and all, enthusiasts are patiently waiting for VW to slap its R badge on the Tiguan. That’s what the rumor mill is indicating, and we’ve been seeing prototypes of a sportier Tiguan, although that might have been the next-gen Audi RS Q3 dressed in VW apparel. With the Skoda Kodiaq spawning an RS version and the SEAT Ateca getting the Cupra treatment, it would only make sense for the related Tiguan to be amplified as well.
Source: Volkswagen
New “Black Style” R-Line design package for the Tiguan SUV is now available to order
Drivers can now add a host of fashionable and sophisticated black features to their Tiguan with the new “Black Style” R-Line design package, making the compact SUV yet more elegant and dynamic-looking.
The Comfort and Highline1 specification packages for the Tiguan can now be combined with the “Black Style” R-Line design package. It is available in the following colours: Mother-of-Pearl-Effect Oryx White; Pure White; Indium Grey Metallic; and Pearl-Effect Deep Black for the Tiguan.
An overview of “Black Style” R-Line elements includes:
- Bumpers in “R”-styling and side member trim, wheel housing extensions, and air intake ribs in black
- R-Line black roof spoiler
- 19-inch black “Sebring” alloy wheels
- Black roof rails
- Tinted rear side windows and rear windscreen with ability to absorb up to 90% of light
- Black mirror caps
- Black rear bumper strip
- Black window strips
- Black trim strips on the bumpers and door add-ons
- Black middle strip in radiator grille
- R-Line leather multifunction sports steering wheel
The “Black Style” R-Line design package for the Tiguan is available from EUR 3,365.00. For a more athletic appearance still, drivers can opt to add 20-inch black “Suzuka” wheels for EUR 490.00.
The first Tiguan was launched in 2007 and is a global bestseller for the Volkswagen brand. The second generation of this vehicle was launched in 2016 and became the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB). This was followed by the Tiguan Allspace in 2017, which is almost 22 centimetres longer and comes with up to seven seats.
The Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are key pillars of the ongoing Volkswagen SUV campaign. The two variants of new Tiguan had sold over 600,000 units by the end of September 2018, with over 4.6 million Tiguans in total sold since 2007. The Tiguan and Tiguan Allspace are now produced in four countries (China, Germany, Mexico and Russia) and are available all over the world. The Tiguan OFFROAD2 with 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard has recently been made available to order.