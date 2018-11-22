It might be Thanksgiving Day in the United States, but over in Europe, it’s a regular day and Volkswagen has some news to share. The Wolfsburg team is adding a bit of flair to its Tiguan compact crossover courtesy of a new Black Style R-Line design package compatible with the five-seat model, so you can’t get it for the roomier seven-seat Tiguan Allspace.

Available with the Comfort and Highline specification packages, the new look comes along with 19-inch black alloys wheels, black side mirror caps, and window strips finished in the same shade. A similar dark theme has been applied to the roof rails and the radiator grille, while the tinted rear side windows and rear windscreen complete the look. There are also a few R-Line trinkets like the front and rear bumpers along with the roof-mounted rear spoiler and the leather-wrapped steering wheel inside the cabin.

All these extras will set you back €3,365 in Germany where the 19-inch set of wheels can be replaced by a larger 20-inch Suzuka set for an additional €490. Bear in mind there are some limitations as VW is selling the Tiguan fitted with the Black Style R-Line design package only in one of the following colors: Pure White, Pearl-Effect Deep Black, Indium Gray Metallic, and Mother-of-Pearl-Effect Oryx White.

While these visual add-ons are nice and all, enthusiasts are patiently waiting for VW to slap its R badge on the Tiguan. That’s what the rumor mill is indicating, and we’ve been seeing prototypes of a sportier Tiguan, although that might have been the next-gen Audi RS Q3 dressed in VW apparel. With the Skoda Kodiaq spawning an RS version and the SEAT Ateca getting the Cupra treatment, it would only make sense for the related Tiguan to be amplified as well.

Source: Volkswagen