It’s Thanksgiving Day in the United States and that means the holiday season is upon us. The folks over at the Disney California Adventure Park in Southern California are already in a festive mood as their Cars Land has been decorated with a plethora of auto-inspired trimmings. Each and every single address along Route 66 has gone through a holiday makeover to echo the personality of its “Cars” character resident.

The fictional town of Radiator Springs is now adorned with whitewall tires, air filters, wrenches, and whatnot to lure in fans of Disney’s animated film series. Actually, you don’t even have to know that much about the high-octane world created by Pixar to enjoy the décor as it’s a magical place perfect for getting into a Christmassy mood.

The seasonal decorations will be up until January 6, so there’s still plenty of time to visit the theme park.

It should prove to be a popular destination this holiday season given the impressive commercial success of Cars 3. Launched last year in June, the third installment in the movie’s franchise might not actually be the last as producers Kevin Reher and Andrea Warren did leave the door a bit open for a fourth movie, with the former telling Cinema Blend:

"If there's a good story to tell. I mean our heads kinda break after having gotten this one done, like, 'Oh my god what could you do the further adventures of?' But like any sequel, from Toy Story 4 to Incredibles, as long as there's a good story to tell it's worth investing, we do love these characters, we love them as much as the public does."