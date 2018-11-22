Almost two years after the first spy photos of the next-generation Land Rover Range Rover Evoque emerged, the premium SUV from Britain has finally debuted. And, yes – it does look like the Velar’s baby brother, but there’s much more to it than meets the eye.

Don’t let the aggressive looks fool you – the new Evoque is not bigger than the model it replaces and features almost identical footprint. However, thanks to Land Rover’s new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture, it provides more room for the passengers, especially at the back. The cargo space is some six percent larger at 21.54 cubic-feet (610 liters) growing up to 50.5 cu-ft (1,430 liters) with the rear seats folded.

The interior also gives us strong Velar vibes with the dual-screen layout of the center console, which is optional. There's now also a fully-digital instrument cluster, as well as 16-way seat controls and cabin air ionization. Land Rover will offer customers a number of material combinations which will create "a calm and serene space, ensuring the comfort of its occupants."

The body of the British SUV is 13 percent stiffer than its predecessor, and noise and vibration levels have been significantly reduced. Up to 72.8 pounds (33 kilograms) of natural and recycled materials have been used in the construction of each new Evoque to reduce its environmental impact.

Speaking of the new platform, it also supports electrification and Land Rover is proud to introduce its first-ever mild-hybrid and the first electrified Evoque in history. It boasts a four-cylinder, 48-volt, 296-horsepower (221-kilowatt) mild-hybrid system that captures energy normally lost during deceleration and stores it in an underfloor battery pack.

The ICE shuts off at speeds below 11 miles per hour (17 kilometers per hour) when the driver applies the brakes. When it’s time for acceleration again, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine. Land Rover explains this powertrain, which works with a nine-speed ZF automatic, is quieter and more refined than a standard ICE. Needless to say, it's also more efficient, but we don't have the numbers to support that at the moment.

At launch, Land Rover will also offer a traditional 246-hp (183-kW) turbo-four gasoline engine with more units to be introduced later. At the moment, there’s no mention of a manual gearbox.

All new Evoques will come as standard with an all-wheel drive and the company’s Terrain Response system. It offers six drive modes, General, Eco, Sand, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, and Auto, with the latter enabling the vehicle to automatically select the most appropriate mode for the road conditions and adjust the suspension and electronic systems. The ground clearance of the compact premium SUV is 8.3 inches (212 millimeters) with approach and departure angles of up to 25 and 30.6 degrees respectively.

The new Evoque is also premiering the production version of Land Rover’s ClearSight Ground View system. It uses cameras in the radiator grille and side mirrors to project what is ahead of and underneath the front of the vehicle to the infotainment system's display. The cameras are covered with a hydrophobic coating that repels water and mud.

Land Rover promises to reveal more technical details about the U.S-spec models during the 2019 Chicago Auto Show in February 2019, when additional pricing and delivery information will also be disclosed.

Source: Land Rover