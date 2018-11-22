Remember when Mercedes said it wasn’t interested in setting Nürburgring records? That was back in May when AMG boss Tobias Moers said the only exception they’d be willing to make would be for the ONE hypercar. Well, they must’ve had a change of heart since then considering the GT 63 S was crowned the fastest four-seat vehicle at the Green Hell about a month ago and now the Affalterbach folks have claimed a new record.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with its time of 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds established in 2017 is no longer the fastest production SUV at the ‘Ring. Mercedes-AMG’s GLC 63 S has completed a lap of the 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) North Loop a.k.a. Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 49.369 seconds. Behind the wheel of the high-performance SUV was Mercedes-AMG Development Engineer Markus Hofbauer who managed to shave off more than 2 seconds at his very first attempt.

Both SUVs have just about the same amount of power, with the GLC 63 S offering 503 hp whereas the Stelvio Q produces 505 hp. But while the Mercedes-AMG model features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, the Alfa Romeo on stilts has a smaller 2.9-liter V6, also with a pair of turbos. There is a massive difference between the two when it comes to torque, with the GLC 63 S rated at 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) whereas the Stelvio Q has to make do with only 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).

There’s a pretty good chance other automakers want to claim the title for the fastest SUV at the Nürburgring. It’s easy to imagine Lamborghini attempting to set a new record with the Urus, while Porsche might try it with the future Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Even Skoda is playing the ‘Ring game, with its diesel-fueled Kodiaq RS claiming the record for the fastest seven-seat SUV at the famous German track.

Source: Mercedes-Benz