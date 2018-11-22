Move over, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. There's a new Lord of the Ring.
Remember when Mercedes said it wasn’t interested in setting Nürburgring records? That was back in May when AMG boss Tobias Moers said the only exception they’d be willing to make would be for the ONE hypercar. Well, they must’ve had a change of heart since then considering the GT 63 S was crowned the fastest four-seat vehicle at the Green Hell about a month ago and now the Affalterbach folks have claimed a new record.
The Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with its time of 7 minutes and 51.7 seconds established in 2017 is no longer the fastest production SUV at the ‘Ring. Mercedes-AMG’s GLC 63 S has completed a lap of the 20.8-kilometer (12.9-mile) North Loop a.k.a. Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 49.369 seconds. Behind the wheel of the high-performance SUV was Mercedes-AMG Development Engineer Markus Hofbauer who managed to shave off more than 2 seconds at his very first attempt.
Both SUVs have just about the same amount of power, with the GLC 63 S offering 503 hp whereas the Stelvio Q produces 505 hp. But while the Mercedes-AMG model features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, the Alfa Romeo on stilts has a smaller 2.9-liter V6, also with a pair of turbos. There is a massive difference between the two when it comes to torque, with the GLC 63 S rated at 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) whereas the Stelvio Q has to make do with only 443 lb-ft (600 Nm).
There’s a pretty good chance other automakers want to claim the title for the fastest SUV at the Nürburgring. It’s easy to imagine Lamborghini attempting to set a new record with the Urus, while Porsche might try it with the future Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. Even Skoda is playing the ‘Ring game, with its diesel-fueled Kodiaq RS claiming the record for the fastest seven-seat SUV at the famous German track.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG with new, notarised lap record: The GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ is the fastest series production SUV on the North Loop of Nürburgring
Affalterbach/Adenau. With an officially measured and notarised lap time of 7.49.369 minutes, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ (combined fuel consumption: 11.9 l/100 km, combined CO2emissions: 270 g/km) is the fastest series production SUV in the world on the North Loop of Nürburgring. In autumnal track conditions, AMG development engineer Markus Hofbauer at the wheel of the series-production eight-cylinder model bettered the previous record time by a competitor at the first attempt.
The technical concept of the mid-size high-performance SUV provides the ideal basis for this outstanding lap time: apart from the powerful, high-torque 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, this includes the air suspension system with adaptively variable damping, the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, the rear axle locking differential and the high-performance ceramic composite braking system. The GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ is not only the top performer, but also fully day-to-day suitable: it has plenty of space for passengers and luggage, a variable interior, extensive safety features and a high level of long-distance comfort.
As is usual at Mercedes-AMG, the record lap was measured precisely by the independent experts of "wige SOLUTIONS". An independent notary also confirmed the lap time and that the vehicle's condition was in accordance with regulations.