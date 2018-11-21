The holidays are around the corner, and if you haven’t already perused our 2018 gift guide, might we suggest checking out at least one of our suggested toy makers: CandyLab. No, CandyLab doesn't create sugary sweets in a workshop somewhere. Instead, the company handcrafts some of the coolest wooden toys anywhere. And its latest lineup of diecast cars is no different.

CandyLab lays claim to creating the "world’s first wooden diecast," and has six super cool vehicles to choose from: Taxi Turvy, Red Racer #5, Blue Racer #8, Bubble Gum, Woodie, and Shewiff. Each car starts out as a beechwood block and is hand-sculpted to fit a Hot Wheels-sized, skateboard-like alloy platform underneath. After final touches like a custom-engineered wood screw and metallic foil paint accents, and each car is boxed individually in anticipation of its new home.

"So we set out to design a 'Wooden Diecast' car," says the company on its Kickstarter page. "It sounds really simple but we banged our heads about for 2 years to be able to do this — make a cute, cartoonishly-proportioned wooden body with fun, splashy colors on a custom-designed diecast base. Screw it all together carefully, give it an adorable name and sell it for single digit dollars in the spirit of matchbox cars."

Pledging as little as $6 towards the company’s Kickstarter will get you the “Surprise Me” pack, which nets you a mystery model. For $9, you can choose your own. You can pledge up to $216 in one go, which will get you eight versions of every model. And if you pledge any of it in the next few days, the cars are guaranteed to show up before the holidays.

Source: CandyLab Toys / Kickstarter