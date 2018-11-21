The Nissan Murano has an updated look on the way. These spy shots provide our first look at the updates since a batch of photos way back in March.

12 Photos

The refreshed Murano's biggest change is its revised front end with a sharper appearance. The V-shaped grille is still evident, but it appears to have a different surround. The design appears to take some small details from recent Nissan models, especially the latest Maxima. The headlights also seem to have some tweaks like the LED running lights coming to more of a point where the two strips meet. The lower fascia has a similar shape at the current one, but there's now a vertical piece in the center.

There are smaller changes at the back, too. Nissan's engineers try to conceal the taillights, but these photos show that the lamps have a slightly different layout.

We don't have a look inside the cabin, yet, but the company would probably only make tiny tweaks. For the 2018 model year, Nissan already upgraded the Murano with a revised center console and eight-inch infotainment display. The firm also made automatic emergency braking and intelligent forward collision warning standard equipment on all models. Plus, blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert became part of the SV trim level, and intelligent cruise control became part of the SL and SV Premium Package.

The Murano is currently available with a 3.5-liter V6 making 260 horsepower (193 kilowatts) and 240 pound-feet (325 Newton-meters) of torque. Rumors suggest the refreshed SUV might gain Nissan's new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with variable compression that produces 248 hp (185 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) in the Altima.

Source: Automedia