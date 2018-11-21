During public driving periods, the Nürburgring Nordschleife qualifies as a one-way toll road, which means anyone with road-legal vehicle can pay to take a lap. Usually, the circuit is full of sporty cars and motorcycles, but this video shows that some very odd machines show up to have some fun there, too.

The clip starts in aggravating fashion by showing a diesel-fueled Ram pickup rolling coal on the 'RIng. There's absolutely nothing wrong with taking a truck there, but blowing black soot on other vehicles is incredibly rude.

The rest of the machines look like a ton of fun, though. Among the oddities, there's a bizarre Volkswagen Passat wagon that the owner dresses up to look like a boat. There's even a crow's nest on the roof with a stuffed parrot attached to the front.

A couple Land Rover Defenders also lap the Nordschleife. They look more appropriate for taking on a safari, but the drivers have no problem hustling the SUVs around the track.

In a similar vein, a couple in an old-school Jeep also hits the track. It has no doors, roof, or even a rollbar, so the ride must make the occupants feel very exposed. The woman in the passenger seat holds onto the top of the windshield for a little extra security.

The Nürburgring is a popular spot for motorcycle riders. Seeing a bike with a sidecar there isn't too odd of a sight, either, but they probably don't usually lift the extra passenger into the air in the corners. It doesn't look like a very comfortable ride.

There are also a group of folks who figure out the perfect way to take a bunch of people around the circuit. They ride in a Lincoln Towncar stretch limo and film the ride out of the sunroof. The driver is really pushing the big machine, too.

Source: Auto Addiction via YouTube