Kia's new batch of five teaser shots of the 2020 Soul provides a fantastic look for the latest generation of the brand's popular, boxy model. The full debut will be at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, November 28.
The photos reveal the 2020 Soul's silhouette. The hatchback maintains its boxy appearance but with a more rounded nose that creates a sleeker look in front. There are big changes at the back where the company incorporates a piece of black trim that makes the roof seem to be floating. The D-pillar also appears to have a steeper slant than on the current model.
The earlier teaser also shows off the nose where the Soul now wears much skinnier headlights.
The new images provide a glimpse inside, too. The infotainment display appears larger, and there's less trim separating it from the HVAC vents that sit above the screen. Eye-catching yellow trim adorns the door panels.
Kia is being fairly open with other details about the new Soul. The underpinnings will be the same as the Hyundai Kona. Buyers will be able to get the hatchback with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 1.6-liter turbocharged four. The latter mill will be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The company will also offer a more rugged variant of the hatchback that it'll call the X-Line, and the platform will possibly allow for all-wheel drive.
The Soul EV will also return in the first half of 2019 but will only be available in certain areas. It'll come with a 39-kilowatt-hour battery rather than the current 30-kWh pack. This upgrade should provide around 140 miles on a charge instead of the existing 111-mile EPA rating.
The all-new 2020 Soul crossover will make its world debut Wednesday, November 28 at 2:15 PM (Pacific) at the upcoming LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA. More technology, available advanced driver assistance systems, increased cargo room and a new variant – the ruggedly styled X-Line – which will join the LX, EX, S, and GT-Line models, along with the all-electric EV1, when it goes on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.
