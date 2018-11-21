When a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lines up next to a Charger SRT 392 at a drag strip, the winner is practically a foregone conclusion. Instead of guessing the victor here, just watch and see how much quicker you can go by spending the extra cash on the Demon.

The Charger driver doesn't do the car any favors by having an interminable reaction time when the light turns green. The Challenger is already a few car lengths down the strip before the sedan is even off the line.

At the other end of the strip, the Challenger crosses the line in 10.75 seconds at 129.6 miles per hour (208.57 kilometers per hour). According to the video description, this was the owner's first time drag racing the Demon, so it wasn't a bad result for someone still getting used to the muscle car. We have seen one wearing slick tires cover the quarter-mile in as little as 9.83 seconds.

A few moments later, the Charger SRT 392 crosses the line in 12.52 seconds at 111.89 mph (180 kph). While slower, it's worth considering that this car has at least 323 hp (241 kW) less than the Demon and possibly as much as 355 hp (265 kW) if the Challenger is running on 100-plus-octane fuel.

In addition, a Charger SRT 392 starts at $51,145, and the Demon is out of production but can command six-figure prices on the second-hand market. That's a gargantuan price difference. Plus, the Charger's extra doors and slightly more subdued engine make it a little more friendly for day-to-day driving. There's no doubt that the Demon is the more eye-catching machine, though.

Source: Wheels via YouTube