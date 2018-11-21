Pop quiz: Which car in Audi’s portfolio has the most powerful engine? Some would be tempted to say it’s the R8 V10 Plus, but it’s in fact the RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition launched earlier this year with 695 hp. Created by Audi Sport in collaboration with ABT, the super wagon serves as the last hurrah for the old RS6 Avant and is limited to just 150 units.

What we have here is something even crazier as ABT decided to further develop Ingolstadt’s “family car” to create the RS6+ Avant Performance Nogaro Edition with a monstrous 725 hp. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine was massaged furthermore to unlock a mountain-moving 680 pound-feet (920 Newton-meters) of torque or an extra 30 lb-ft (40 Nm) over then “regular” Nogaro Edition.

4 Photos

The two wagons finished in Nogaro Blue look largely the same, although we’re finding the new RS6+ to be a bit more aggressive thanks to the additional carbon fiber body parts, glossy black optics package, and a prominent front splitter. Wheel size is up by an inch – now at 22 for an extra visual impact.

With the performance upgrade installed, it’ll do 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.1 – 3.2 seconds according to the official stats. As you can see towards the end of the video, it managed to put up a good fight against an R8 V10 Plus fitted with Performance Parts, losing the drag race by just three-tenths of a second.

Naturally, all eyes are now on Audi and its next-generation RS6 Avant. While a horsepower bump over the Performance’s 605 hp is not expected according to the rumor mill, it will offer more torque and should lose a considerably amount of weight.

The new RS6 Avant will likely be out at some point in 2020, following next year’s debut of the warm S6 Avant.

Note: We’ve attached below a photo gallery of the RS6 Avant Performance Nogaro Edition to show the differences between ABT’s RS6 and RS6+ models.

Photos, Video: Auditography