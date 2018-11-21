Earlier this week, Volvo kicked off one of the most enigmatic pre-show teaser campaigns in the automotive industry we’ve ever seen. Prior to the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Swedish manufacturer showed us a phone sitting inside one of the brand's vehicles and a parcel, and it turns out there’s a pretty good explanation for that.

Apparently, Volvo is not going to bring any cars to the event and is proudly announcing this will be a world-first exhibition of that kind. Instead of showing vehicles to media and visitors, the marque will “demonstrate its vision, redefining what a car can be.” While this is a pretty vague statement, Volvo says it is reflecting the changes in the automotive industry.

Then, what are we going to see on Volvo’s stand? Well, that’s not completely clear, but there will be “a number of interactive demonstrations of connectivity services, such as in-car delivery, car sharing,” as well as the firm's vision for autonomous driving. A central part of the brand’s exhibition will be a “This Is Not A Car” statement.

“By calling the trade show Automobility LA, the organizers have recognized the disruption affecting our industry,” Marten Levenstam, responsible for product strategy at Volvo Cars, commented. “We want to demonstrate that we got the memo and start a conversation about the future of automobility. So instead of bringing a concept car, we talk about the concept of a car.”

9 Photos

Volvo is apparently well aware it won’t win the “car of the show” award, but it’s pretty okay with that, because, in the eyes of the Swedish company, this is no longer “a car show.”

“Our industry is changing,” added Hakan Samuelsson, CEO of Volvo. “Rather than just building and selling cars, we will really provide our customers with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way.”

Source: Volvo