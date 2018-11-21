Last month’s Paris Motor Show served as the venue for the world debut of the all-new BMW 3 Series (G20) exhibited in the City of Lights in the 320d and 330i flavors. These are the only versions currently on sale in domestic market Germany where the diesel is optionally available with an all-paw xDrive setup. Fast forward to present day, one of our readers has spotted what must be a production-ready prototype taking into account customer deliveries in Europe won’t begin until March next year.

Looking sportier and sharper than the model it replaces, the new 3 Series is more than just a scaled-down 5 Series as we believe there are enough design differences between the two sedans to easily set them apart. Nevertheless, we’re sure some would’ve wanted a bit more variety in terms of exterior design, but that’s just how things are nowadays in the automotive industry.

Since its introduction in Paris at the beginning of October, the 3 Series lineup has already been expanded with the introduction of the sportier M340i (with rear- or all-wheel drive) and the thrifty 330e. In addition, numerous M Performance Parts have already been revealed for those who are finding the standard car such as this one to be a bit on the bland side.

Eventually, a new M3 will join the family, but not before the introduction of the 3 Series Touring (G21) next year in March at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. If reports are accurate and hopefully they are, BMW will finally make up for lost time by introducing a wagon M3 to give the Audi RS4 Avant a good run for its money.

Special thanks go to Ed for sending us the images!