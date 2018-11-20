Ram wants buyers to be ready for winter by launching the new Ram 1500 North Edition. Based on the Big Horn trim, the special model gains a wealth of useful upgrades for getting around when the snow starts to pile up. It's available with either the mild-hybrid 3.6-liter V6 or 5.7-liter V8.

8 Photos

To blast through the powder, the North Edition has a one-inch suspension lift and wears a set of Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires that have a rating for severe snow service. For added traction, there's standard four-wheel drive with a selectable low-range ratio, and the ability to lock the rear axle. In case owners get into trouble or find someone in need of help, there are tow hooks. The front and rear parking sensors should help, too. Heated mirrors resist getting covered in ice, and a remote starter lets customers warm up the truck before hitting the road.

On the inside, the North Edition comes standard with a heated steering wheel and seats. The driver gets a 12-way power adjustable chair with 4-way lumbar support. The 8.4-inch infotainment system comes with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather for keeping an eye on the conditions. A set of Mopar all-weather floor mats protect the cabin for occupants tracking in snow and ice.

On the outside, the North Edition has body-color bumpers, grille, mirrors, and door handles, which provides a monochromatic look. Buyers can choose between the Crew Cab with a short or long bed, depending on how much they need to haul.

The North Edition is available now, and prices start at $45,890, plus an additional $1,695 destination fee.

Source: Ram