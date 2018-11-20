Tires for handling the snow are among the upgrades for this special edition Ram 1500.
Ram wants buyers to be ready for winter by launching the new Ram 1500 North Edition. Based on the Big Horn trim, the special model gains a wealth of useful upgrades for getting around when the snow starts to pile up. It's available with either the mild-hybrid 3.6-liter V6 or 5.7-liter V8.
To blast through the powder, the North Edition has a one-inch suspension lift and wears a set of Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires that have a rating for severe snow service. For added traction, there's standard four-wheel drive with a selectable low-range ratio, and the ability to lock the rear axle. In case owners get into trouble or find someone in need of help, there are tow hooks. The front and rear parking sensors should help, too. Heated mirrors resist getting covered in ice, and a remote starter lets customers warm up the truck before hitting the road.
On the inside, the North Edition comes standard with a heated steering wheel and seats. The driver gets a 12-way power adjustable chair with 4-way lumbar support. The 8.4-inch infotainment system comes with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather for keeping an eye on the conditions. A set of Mopar all-weather floor mats protect the cabin for occupants tracking in snow and ice.
On the outside, the North Edition has body-color bumpers, grille, mirrors, and door handles, which provides a monochromatic look. Buyers can choose between the Crew Cab with a short or long bed, depending on how much they need to haul.
The North Edition is available now, and prices start at $45,890, plus an additional $1,695 destination fee.
Source: Ram
· Just in time for the change in seasons Ram 1500 North Edition offers equipment to tackle the harshest Nor’easter
· Ram 1500 North highlights 4x4 capability and features to keep truck warm and free of ice and snow
· Includes factory lift, electric locking rear differential, off-road tires and amenities to help shrug off inclement weather
· Monochromatic appearance package with steel body-colored bumpers, door handles, mirrors and grille
Middleborough, Massachusetts: As Old Man Winter prepares to move in, Ram readies drivers with the new 2019 Ram 1500 North— a special-edition truck with content and features geared towards truck owners who need more capability and warmth on their frozen drive.
“The Ram 1500 North is more than a great-looking pickup, it offers cold-weather content for truck owners who require a no-compromise 4x4 as part of their daily regimen,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “A factory lift, locking rear axle and all-weather tires deliver confidence when your path is anything but clear.”
Standard features on the Ram 1500 North include:
· Three-peak mountain snowflake (3PMSF) severe snow service-rated on/off-road Falken LT tires
· 4x4 transfer case with 4x4 Auto, 4x4 High and 4x4 Low settings
· One-inch factory lift
· Electric-locking rear axle
· Tow hooks
· Engine block heater
· Heated seats and steering wheel
· Remote start
· Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen with SiriusXM Travel Link Weather
· Mopar all-weather floor mats to contain slush and snow
· 12-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
· Heated, folding mirrors
· Front and rear Park Sense audible/visual warning system
· Body-colored bumpers, grille, mirrors, door handles and rear-fender “4x4” decal
Based on the Big Horn model, the Ram 1500 North is available in Crew Cab 4x4, short bed or long bed cab body styles with the eTorque 3.6-liter Pentastar or 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8.
The Ram 1500 North is available at dealers now. Base Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price is $45,890, plus $1,695 destination.
The Ram 1500 is the reigning Winter Vehicle of the Year, Best in Class Pickup Truck as voted by the New England Motor Press Association.
2019 Ram 1500
The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Defining future pickup trucks, the 2019 Ram 1500 commands with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology.
Ram leads the full-size truck segment with the most safety and security features and now delivers significant gains in fuel efficiency with an all-new eTorque system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. As the truck’s backbone, the frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and Blind-spot Monitoring.
About Ram Truck Brand
Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with trucks that are proven to last.
Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500 Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram has the truck market covered.
In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities.
Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:
Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road
Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
Highest Ram torque ever – 930 lb.-ft. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel
Highest 5th wheel towing capacity – 30,000 lbs. with Ram 3500 Cummins Turbo Diesel
Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
Best-in-class 4x4 fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 27 mpg with Ram 1500 Classic
Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500
Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.
