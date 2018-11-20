The latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is finally here, and you can now build one online. If you want as much power as possible and all of the amenities be prepared to pay six figures, though. The range-topping AMG CLS 53 starts at $79,900, but ticking all of the option boxes takes the price to $115,905.

102 Photos

The AMG CLS 53 packs Mercedes' new 3.0-liter inline-six engine with hybrid assistance and an electric auxiliary compressor for the turbo. The engine alone has 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (521 Newton-meters) of torque. The integrated motor generator offers an additional 21 hp (16 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm). The setup runs through a nine-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system. The sedan can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds.

The CLS 53 is available in 11 exterior colors. At $3,950, Designo Selenite Grey Magno matte paint is by far the most expensive choice. There are also five wheel choices in 19- and 20-inch sizes, and all of the 20-inch options run $750. Buyers can also dress up the exterior with trim collections like the dark $650 AMG Night Package and sporty $1,750 AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package.

Inside, there are eight upholstery choices. The combination of Designo Black and Titanium Grey Pearl Nappa and the mix of Designo Macchiato Beige and Titian Red Nappa are the most expensive choices at $4,900 each. There are also seven trim options, with the most pricey being the AMG Carbon Fiber for $2,850. Plus, there are lots of additional options like $1,320 massaging front seats, a $990 head-up display, $4,550 Burmester surround sound stereo, and $1,100 Acoustic Comfort Package that includes laminated glass and extra sound insulation.

Customers can also make driving the CLS easier with a pair of driver assistance packages. For $1,290, the Parking Assist Package adds automatic parking, 360-degree cameras, and rear cross-traffic alert. In addition, $2,250 buys the Driver Assistance Package with systems like adaptive cruise control, steering assist, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot monitoring.

The sole performance upgrade is the AMG exhaust for $1,250. It uses the modes for the AMG Dynamic Select system to tweak the sound in the pipes by adjusting flaps inside them.

Source: Mercedes-Benz