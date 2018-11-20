Mercedes-Benz is storming into this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show with its AMG GT, and apparently it’s ready to go pro. Specifically, the automaker dropped a social media teaser today for the new AMG GT R Pro, which will have a world debut at this year’s West Coast extravaganza.

It’s not exactly a surprise. We’ve seen Mercedes testing a more aggressive AMG GT R for several months now, notably at the Nürburgring. The camouflaged crusader hasn’t looked considerably different to our eye but there are numerous aero tweaks in store, especially up front with various fins and air ducts in the fascia. The teaser only gives us a head-on view so we can’t see if this car is wearing the new quad-exhaust setup in the rear.

More importantly, however, would be the expected weight reduction and infusion of extra horsepower that should accompany the model. The standard AMG GT R already packs a potent 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but the Pro edition is expected to breach 600 hp (447 kW). It’s also expected to shed weight, likely through a thinning down of interior materials and equipment to create something that’s more at-home on a race track. New suspension tuning should also be part of that package.

The entire Mercedes-AMG GT line is slated for a minor facelift. We’re not expecting anything significant, primarily minor aero changes on the outside with the aforementioned exhaust redux likely at the rear. We haven’t heard anything on across-the-board power upgrades, but it’s AMG so never say never.

Mercedes-AMG is planning a livestream reveal of the new GT R Pro prior to the official opening of the 2018 LA Auto Show. We will of course feature that live on Motor1.com so stay tuned. Things are about to get exciting.

Source: Mercedes-AMG