The John Cooper Works Hardtop Knights Edition is the most attractive with its black and silver color scheme.
Mini confirms that the next generation of the range-topping John Cooper Works GP arrives in 2020, but the hot hatch isn't part of the brand's display at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, unfortunately. Instead, the firm has a range of special editions and accessories to exhibit to small car fans.
The John Cooper Works Knights Edition (gallery above) is likely the most interesting of this bunch of machines. It starts as the JCW Hardtop, and Mini's team dresses up the vehicle with a Midnight Black and Melting Silver color scheme. Red accents at the bottom of the grille, side sills, and brake calipers add an extra pop of color to the exterior. The special model also gains a John Cooper Works exhaust with a flap system and a pair of chrome tips at the back. Look for the Knights Edition will arrive at American dealers in the first quarter of 2019.
The JCW Hardtop also gets a new International Orange Edition, and it's on sale now. The body is a vibrant shade of orange, and the shade is offset with a Midnight Black metallic roof and spoiler. The exterior also has black pieces for the side stripes, fuel filler cap, and door handles, in addition to carbon fiber mirror caps. The models ride on Ferric Gray 18-inch double spoke wheels. The John Cooper Works Pro Exhaust features Bluetooth-controlled flaps and chrome tailpipe trim.
Mini will also introduce the Countryman Cooper S Yin Yang Edition to the U.S, and they'll go on sale in December. It's available with a Midnight Black or Light White body, and whatever shade the buyer chooses, the other shade covers the roof and body stripe. Regardless of hue, the vehicles have piano black trim for the grille, headlights, taillights, and door handles. Inside, there are all-weather floor mats.
The Clubman S gets a new Starlight Edition, and it's already available for sale. The wagons wear a Starlight Blue Metallic body, and Melting Silver covers the hood stripes, roof, mirror caps, and center caps. It rides on silver 17-inch wheels. The cabin features a luggage trolley, cargo area mat, and Click and Drive smartphone holder.
In addition to these special edition models, the brand will show off its Mini Yours Customized range of aftermarket components. The company lets owners personalize the pieces' appearance online. The firm then uses 3d printing and laser lettering to produce the custom parts.
MINI JOHN COOPER WORKS KNIGHTS EDITION TO MAKE NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE AT LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW 2018
Confirms series production of the new MINI John Cooper Works GP for launch in 2020
Will showcase four additional special edition models and debut MINI YOURS Customized parts and accessories
Woodcliff Lake, NJ – November 19, 2018 – MINI USA today announced that the MINI John Cooper Works Knights Edition will make its North American premiere at the Los Angeles International Auto Show starting November 28. MINI also confirmed series production for a new MINI John Cooper Works GP for launch in 2020. The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept was first presented as a design study at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2017 and had its North American premiere at the New York International Auto Show earlier this year.
In addition to the Knights Edition, MINI will showcase four special edition models that once again highlight the brand’s focus on individualization and customization: the MINI Countryman Yin Yang Edition, which comes in both a black and white version, the MINI Clubman Starlight Edition, MINI Cooper S E Countryman PHEV special edition and the MINI John Cooper Works International Orange Edition, which made its debut earlier this year during MINI TAKES THE STATES 2018.
MINI USA will also showcase customized accessories of the MINI Yours Customized offering, which is now available in the U.S. MINI YOURS Customized is a new, innovative offering that allows customers to design and customize four individual products using an online configurator and order them direct from ShopMINIUSA.com/Your-CUSTOMIZED. With MINI Yours Customized, the brand is taking individualization to a new level, using innovative 3D printing and laser lettering in production for the first time.
“Individualization and customization are core elements of the MINI brand,” said Thomas Felbermair, Vice President, MINI Region Americas. “This not only includes a range of options and accessories available for our cars, but also a unique range of limited production special editions that have long-been part of the MINI DNA since the first generation Mini was produced in 1959.”
MINI John Cooper Works Knights Edition – North American Premiere
The Knights Edition is based on a MINI John Cooper Works Hardtop with a number of black and silver factory components and aftersales accessories. It is available exclusively with a Midnight Black exterior paint, a Melting Silver roof and mirror caps, as well as a custom melting silver bonnet stripe and melting silver and red side stripes design. The exterior also includes Piano Black exterior trims, Piano black door handles and fuel filler cap. The Knights Edition also comes with a John Cooper Works Exhaust Flap System and Exhaust Chrome Tips and is the first MINI to offer Piano Black. MINI Logos. The MINI John Cooper Works Knights Edition will be available at dealerships across the U.S. in Q1 2019.
MINI Countryman Yin Yang Edition – U.S. Show Premiere
The Yin Yang Edition is based on a MINI Cooper S Countryman available in either Midnight Black or Light White with the opposing color contrast roof and a custom stripe design. The Yin Yang Edition comes with Piano Black grille trim, headlight and taillight rings, and door handles. It also comes with Night Jack Side Scuttles and Mirror Caps, an All-Weather Luggage Mat and Custom Floor mats. The MINI Countryman Yin Yang Edition will be available next month at MINI dealerships across the U.S.
MINI Clubman Starlight Edition – U.S. Show Premiere
The Starlight Edition is based on a MINI Cooper S Clubman model and features a Starlight Blue Metallic exterior paint with a Melting Silver roof, mirrors and Center Caps and Custom melting silver bonnet stripes. The wheels of the Starlight Edition are Silver 17” Net Spoke Wheels. It also comes with a MINI Luggage trolley, the MINI Click and Drive System and a MINI Luggage Compartment Mat. The MINI Clubman Starlight Edition is currently available at MINI dealerships across the U.S.
MINI John Cooper Works International Orange Edition
The International Orange Edition is based on a MINI John Cooper Works Hardtop and features bold colors and unique appearance elements. It comes with an exclusive orange-painted body and roof combination and a high-gloss Midnight Black metallic spoiler. It also comes with Ferric Gray 18-inch Double Spoke John Cooper Works Wheels with 205/40-R18 performance tires. Exhaust features include the John Cooper Works Pro Exhaust with Bluetooth controlled flap and chrome tailpipe trims. The exterior also includes Custom Black Side Stripes, Carbon Fiber Mirror Caps, Custom Black Fuel Filler Cap, High Gloss Black Door Handles and Custom Front and Rear Bumper Decals. The MINI John Cooper Works International Orange Edition is currently available at select MINI dealerships across the U.S.